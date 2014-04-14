The Best Games of PAX East 2014

Below

While many games make you overwhelmingly powerful, Capybara Games' "Below" highlights just how small you are in the universe. In this indie adventure for Xbox One and PC, you play as a lone explorer with a sword, a shield and very few instructions. Your character only takes up a tiny portion of the screen, providing an eerie sense of scale as you traverse the game's gloomy forests and caves. When you die in "Below" — and you will often — that death is permanent, leaving you to pick up a new journey where you'll see your previous character's remains.

MORE: Best Xbox One Games 2014