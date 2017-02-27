Best Speed Reading Apps

SpeedRead with Spritz (Android: $0.99)

SpeedRead with Spritz is an Android speed reading tool that allows you to speed read content from a wide variety of Android apps that use "Text To Speech" (TTS) mode. Simply create and log in to your Spritz account, then configure your Text To Speech settings, and you're good to go. You can speed read from a variety of apps, such as Pocket, Google Play Books, Moon+ and more. As long as your favorite reader app can read it in TTS mode, SpeedRead can then Spritz it for you. As with the other Spritz-powered apps, SpeedRead does need you to be online for Spritz to process the speed reading, so that's something to consider.