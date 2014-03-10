Best of SXSW 2014: Top Apps and Gadgets

Contour RollerMouse

It looks nothing like a mouse, but it works quite well as one. Contour's RollerMouse is a long plastic bar with a movable rubber center that you use to navigate around the screen. This productivity-minded reinvention of the mouse sports six buttons, allowing you to perform functions like copying and pasting without the need for shortcuts. The accessory is designed to let you scroll across three full displays in less than a second, so power users should take note.

