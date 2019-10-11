Best Android Video Players

AllCast (Free)

Rather than playing video on your tiny smartphone screen, why not stream it to a larger screen, such as a smart TV or through a streaming stick? AllCast is an Android video player designed to work with such streaming sticks and boxes as Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV and other devices supporting DLNA. Users can stream videos (with subtitle support) as well as photos, videos and music from local storage, as well as cloud services. The free demo comes with a 5-minute viewing limit on videos and photos, allowing you to test out the app on your devices, with a premium key ($4.99) removing the limit.

