New Life for Windows Mobile

i-Mate Phones Take a Beating: 810-F

A phone doesn't count as rugged until you can run over it with a Hummer. You can do that to the 810-F from i-mate and it will keep on working. As long as you get it serviced every year, you’ve got a lifetime warranty and i-mate will repair or replace it if it breaks (or if you lose it out mountain climbing). This phone is the same size, weight and price of a normal phone. We can’t show you i-mate’s other new phones yet, but the code-names keep the military theme going. Centurion is a Windows Mobile phone the size of an American Express card (and just 9mm thick), but with the choice of a keypad or full QWERTY keyboard. On its own, Legionaire is a 9mm thick phone with a 3” touchscreen. But it will also come with the Warrior: a 10.5” external screen and keyboard device that looks like a netbook. Slide the phone into the Warrior case and it manages the screen and keyboard (so you get a netbook running Windows Mobile that operates for over 50 hours if you use all four of the batteries). The screen of the phone works as a touchpad in the Warrior and when you’re done you can pull your phone out of the netbook ‘jacket’ and it will still be fully charged. The whole system should cost less than $200 with operator subsidies.