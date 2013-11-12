PlayStation 4 Launch Titles: The Full List

PlayStation 4 Launch Titles

Sony's next-gen gaming console PlayStation 4 hits shelves in North America on Nov. 15 for $399.99. Like its competitor the Xbox One, the console will offer a number of home entertainment features, such as Netflix, Hulu and a social hub. But Sony has said that the PlayStation 4 is first and foremost a video game console.

Twenty-seven games will be available on PlayStation 4 at its launch, spanning exclusive triple-A blockbusters, multi-platform releases and indie games both old and new.

The below dates are for North American releases. In Europe, the PlayStation 4 will release on Nov. 29, as will many of the below-listed games.