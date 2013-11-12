PlayStation 4 Launch Titles: The Full List
PlayStation 4 Launch Titles
Sony's next-gen gaming console PlayStation 4 hits shelves in North America on Nov. 15 for $399.99. Like its competitor the Xbox One, the console will offer a number of home entertainment features, such as Netflix, Hulu and a social hub. But Sony has said that the PlayStation 4 is first and foremost a video game console.
Twenty-seven games will be available on PlayStation 4 at its launch, spanning exclusive triple-A blockbusters, multi-platform releases and indie games both old and new.
The below dates are for North American releases. In Europe, the PlayStation 4 will release on Nov. 29, as will many of the below-listed games.
Angry Birds Star Wars
This hugely popular game first came to iOS and Android in November 2012 (it's now free), and on Oct. 29, 2013, an expanded version with new levels and multiplayer modes appeared on just about every gaming console: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita ($39.99), Wii, Wii U ($49.99) and Nintendo 3DS ($29.99). It'll be on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $49.99.
Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag
Previously released for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U and PC for $59.99, this pirate-themed action-adventure title from Ubisoft Montreal will be available at launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Battlefield 4
This military-themed, first-person shooter from EA Digital Illusions CE came out Oct. 29 for current-gen consoles Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, as well as PCs. It's also a PlayStation 4 launch title, but if you want to hold out for next-gen graphics, it'll be an Xbox One launch title as well.
Blacklight: Retribution
This free-to-play multiplayer, first-person shooter from developer Zombie Studios first came out on the Steam games platform for Windows PCs on Apr. 3, 2012. Now it's coming to the PlayStation 4 as a launch title.
Call of Duty: Ghosts
The most recent in the long-running "Call of Duty" military shooter series, "Call of Duty: Ghosts" came out Nov. 5 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U and Windows PC for $59.99. It will be a launch title for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, at the same price.
Contrast
This indie puzzle platformer developed by Compulsion studios is one of two titles that are free to PlayStation Plus members on the PlayStation 4. It will also release for Windows PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 at the same time, for $15.
DC Universe Online
Originally released for the PlayStation 3 in January 2011, this massively multiplayer online game from developer Sony Online Entertainment lets you play as an original superhero in the world of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the rest of DC Comics' heroes and villains. The PlayStation 4 version, available at launch for $59.99, will run on the same servers as the PS3 version, meaning people on both consoles can play together.
Divekick
This unique, indie fighting-game has only two buttons: dive and kick. Developed by One True Game Studios and Iron Galaxy Studios, the game came to Windows PCs, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita on Aug. 20, 2013, for $9.99, and will be available for the PlayStation 4 at launch for the same price.
FIFA Soccer 14
The latest in this long-running soccer video game is available on just about every platform out there: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 ($59.99), PlayStation Portable, PS Vita, Wii and Windows PC ($39.99), and iOS and Android (free). The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions, available at the consoles' launch, cost $59.99.
flOw
Though they're now best known for "Journey," developer Thatgamecompany started off with "flOw," a serene and cerebral indie title first launched for the PlayStation 3 on the PlayStation Store. It'll be available for PlayStation 4 at launch as well, for $5.59.
Flower
Developer Thatgamecompany released this landmark indie title on the PlayStation 3 in 2009. A higher-resolution version of "Flower" will be available on the PlayStation 4 at its launch (as well as for the PlayStation Vita) for the same price of $6.99.
Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
First released on April 16 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Wii U ($59.99), and PC ($49.99), this fighting game features the heroes and villains of DC Comics in an original, single-player story as well as a multiplayer fighting mode. The PlayStation 4 version will be available at launch for $59.99, as well.
Just Dance 2014
The next entry in the popular motion-sensing dance game series, "Just Dance 4" is already available for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii and Wii U, for which it costs $39.99. It's also a launch title for both next-gen consoles Xbox One and PlayStation 4, for which it costs $49.99.
Killzone Shadow Fall
This PlayStation 4 exclusive ($59.99) is a first-person shooter developed by Guerrilla Games that continues the story of the 2011 PlayStation 3 game "Killzone 3."
Knack
Developed by SCE Japan Studio, this kid-friendly puzzle platformer puts you in the shoes of a character whose body shrinks and grows as he accumulates parts. A PlayStation 4 exclusive, the game will be available at launch for $59.99.
Lego Marvel Super Heroes
First released on Oct. 22 for the PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360 ($49.99), the PS Vita and Nintendo 3DS ($39.99), and Windows PC ($29.99), this Lego superhero action-adventure game is also a launch title for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, selling for $49.99.
Madden NFL 25
The 25th anniversary title in this long-running football series came out for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 ($59.99), as well as iOS (free) in August. The game is also a launch title for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $59.99.
NBA 2K14
This basketball game from developer 2K games came out Oct. 1 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 ($59.99) and Windows PCs ($29.99). It's also a launch title for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, priced at $59.99.
NBA Live 14
This basketball game from developer Electronic Arts is a next-gen exclusive, and will be a launch title for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4, priced at $59.99.
Need for Speed Rivals
This car-racing game from Electronic Arts is the next in the long-running "Need for Speed" series. It comes out first for PlayStation 4, at $59.99, on that system's Nov. 15 launch, then comes to PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 ($59.99) and Windows PC ($49.99) on Nov. 19. Finally, it'll be available at Xbox One's launch on Nov. 22 for $59.99.
PlayRoom
This series of augmented reality mini games comes pre-installed on PlayStation 4 consoles for no extra cost.
Resogun
Developed by Housemarque, this side-scrolling shooter is exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and is free to PlayStation Plus members.
Skylanders Swap Force
The hugely popular "Skylanders" series combines digital video games with physical toys used to activate the Skylander characters in the game. It includes three Skylander figurines and a plug-in "portal" used to activate them. Skylanders costs $74.99 and came out for the Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 3, Wii, Wii U and Xbox 360 on Oct. 13. It will be available at the same price on launch day for the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4. Additional Skylanders characters cost between $12.99 and $14.99.
Sound Shapes
Originally released for the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita in September 2012, this musical game by Queasy Games is a launch title for the PlayStation 4 and will cost $14.99.
Super Motherload
This quirky indie game puts up to four players in the role of miners on Mars. Developed by XGen Studios, it will cost $14.99.
Trine 2: The Complete Story
"Trine 2" was originally available on Steam in 2011, then came to PlayStation 3, Xbox Live Arcade and Wii U in 2012 for $19.99. An updated version of this fantasy-themed, indie side-scroller entitled "Trine 2: The Complete Story" came to Windows PC via Steam on June 6 via a patch. It will be purchasable as a separate game on the PlayStation 4 for $19.99.
Warframe
This futuristic, third-person multiplayer shooter by developer Digital Extremes is another indie PlayStation 4 exclusive and is free to play over the PlayStation Network.
