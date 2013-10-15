30 Great Costumes from New York Comic Con 2013
Excellence in Cosplay
New York Comic Con (NYCC) is a hub for cosplayers (fans who dress up like their favorite fictional characters at conventions) of all stripes. At NYCC 2013, you were almost sure to find someone cosplaying your favorite character.Read on to see fantastic representations of characters from video games (Nintendo, BioWare, Square Enix), comic books (Marvel and DC Comics), movies ("Star Wars," "Spaceballs," "Tron,") and TV shows ("Futurama," "Inspector Gadget," "Avatar: The Last Airbender").
Inspector Gadget ("Inspector Gadget")
Inspector Gadget was equipped with a helicopter hat in case he needed to beat a hasty retreat.
X-23 ("X-Men")
X-23 (a favorite from the "X-Men" comics who hasn't made it into the movies yet) was ready to slice and dice the opposition.
Richard B. Riddick ("Pitch Black")
If you need to survive on a hostile alien world, Richard B. Riddick ("Pitch Black") might be your only hope.
Black Widow ("The Avengers")
Black Widow ("The Avengers") showed up to ensure that Loki wouldn't try to attack New York again.
Ezio ("Assassin's Creed")
Ezio Auditore da Firenze ("Assassin's Creed") disappeared into the masses at NYCC like a blade in the crowd.
Cortana ("Halo")
Although Master Chief was nowhere to be found, Cortana ("Halo") was a formidable force by herself.
Batman and Harley Quinn ("Batman")
Although they're usually at odds, Batman and Harley Quinn ("Batman") stopped fighting long enough for a photo op.
Sora ("Kingdom Hearts")
Sora's Keyblade ("Kingdom Hearts," whose latest entry, "Kingdom Hearts III," just got a brand-new trailer) unlocked a passage to NYCC 2013.
Wonder Woman ("Wonder Woman")
When she's not fighting evil, Wonder Woman ("Wonder Woman") enjoys a good con as much as the next gal.
Barf ("Spaceballs")
Barf ("Spaceballs") is a mog: half-man, half-dog. He's his own best friend!
Splicers ("BioShock")
These deadly splicers ("BioShock") escaped the underwater city of Rapture to frighten the conventioneers at NYCC.
Princess Mononoke ("Princess Mononoke")
Princess Mononoke ("Princess Mononoke") was on the scene to broker peace between the forces of man and nature.
Hip-Hop Darth Vader ("Star Wars")
When not conquering the galaxy, there's nothing Darth Vader ("Star Wars") enjoys more than dropping a few fresh beats.
Mako Mori ("Pacific Rim") and Deadpool ("Deadpool")
Mako Mori ("Pacific Rim") and Deadpool ("Deadpool") are both excellent fighters, but who will come out on top?
Superman ("Man of Steel")
Following a hard-fought victory over General Zod, Superman ("Man of Steel") decided to drop by NYCC and meet his adoring fans.
Lightning ("Final Fantasy XIII")
Lightning ("Final Fantasy XIII") occasionally gets lost in the timestream, but she had no trouble finding her way New York.
Zapp Brannigan and Kif ("Futurama")
"She's built like a steakhouse, but she handles like a bistro!" There's always wisdom to be found in the words of Zapp Brannigan and his long-suffering companion Kif ("Futurama").
Psylocke ("X-Men")
Psylocke ("X-Men") is a powerful psychic and a deadly ninja. Plus, there aren't many superheroes out there with purple costumes.
Aang ("Avatar: The Last Airbender")
Although Aang ("Avatar: The Last Airbender") debuted as a 10-year-old, his cool factor increased tenfold once he grew a beard.
Steampunk Batman and Steapmunk Wonder Woman (DC Comics)
Even alternate history Victorian London needs superheroes. Who better to step in than steampunk versions of Batman and Wonder Woman (DC Comics)?
Dolphin ("The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy")
This friendly dolphin ("The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy") stopped by NYCC to bid adieu to humanity.
Program ("Tron")
This string of program data ("Tron") looked surprisingly real — as did his weapon!
William Riker and Deanna Troi ("Star Trek: The Next Generation")
The Enterprise-D made an unscheduled stop at Earth to dispatch William Riker and Deanna Troi ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") to investigate.
Han Solo ("Star Wars") and Batgirl ("Batman")
What do roguish scoundrel Han Solo ("Star Wars") and Gotham City crime-fighter Batgirl ("Batman") have in common? They both couldn't wait to explore NYCC.
Gandalf the Grey ("Lord of the Rings")
Gandalf the Grey ("Lord of the Rings") was neither early nor late to the convention. He arrived precisely when he meant to.
Wolverine and Dark Phoenix ("X-Men")
Unfortunately, as any comics fan knows, the love story between Wolverine and Dark Phoenix ("X-Men") does not end well.
Link and Navi ("The Legend of Zelda")
Link and Navi ("The Legend of Zelda") made a great team in "Ocarina of Time," but you should see them when they hit the skate park.
Soundwave ("Transformers")
Soundwave ("Transformers") was initially able to turn into a cassette recorder — something many attendees of NYCC have never seen.
Chocobo Rider and Aerith ("Final Fantasy VII")
Characters in "Final Fantasy" games love riding on chocobos: giant, mountable yellow birds. Just ask this satisfied rider and Aerith the flower seller.
Commander Shepard ("Mass Effect"), Samus Aran ("Metroid") and Link ("The Legend of Zelda")
The family that cosplays together, stays together. Just ask this dad (Commander Shepard, "Mass Effect), mom (Samus Aran, "Metroid") and son (Link, "The Legend of Zelda").