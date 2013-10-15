30 Great Costumes from New York Comic Con 2013

Excellence in Cosplay

New York Comic Con (NYCC) is a hub for cosplayers (fans who dress up like their favorite fictional characters at conventions) of all stripes. At NYCC 2013, you were almost sure to find someone cosplaying your favorite character.Read on to see fantastic representations of characters from video games (Nintendo, BioWare, Square Enix), comic books (Marvel and DC Comics), movies ("Star Wars," "Spaceballs," "Tron,") and TV shows ("Futurama," "Inspector Gadget," "Avatar: The Last Airbender").