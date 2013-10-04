10 Great Google Features You're Not Using

Weather

Gone are the days when you had to turn on the radio or the TV to get the day's weather forecast. In fact, you don't even need to load Weather.com. Googling your location along with the word 'weather' will bring up a handy graphic detailing the weather for the specified location over the next 24 hours. There's also a temperature graph, a toggle for Fahrenheit and Celsius, tabs for the forecast on any given day over the next week, and measurements for humidity, precipitation, and wind. Weather is sourced from The Weather Channel, Weather Undeground, and AccuWeather.