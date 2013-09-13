10 Amazing 3D Printed Artworks from 3D Notion

3D-Printed Art Showcased in New York - Tom's Guide

What would you do with a 3D printer?

The artists featured in "3D Notion," an art show held in New York City's Greenwich Village on Sept. 7, have all found innovative ways to incorporate 3D printing into their artwork.

The show was organized by Taylor Absher, an artist and senior staff member at New York University's Advanced Media Studio, and featured 19 artists' 3D-printed works.