7 Lamest 3D Printing Projects

Introduction

Artificial kidneys, prosthetic limbs, jewelry and art concepts — 3D printing is capable of producing highly complex and customizable products faster and cheaper than handmade or mechanical modes of production.

But for every striking artwork or life-saving piece of equipment there are piles and piles of doodads. Here's a list of seven silly 3D printing projects that'll make you laugh, scratch your head, or maybe — who knows? — you'll be inspired to create some silly 3D printed products of your own.