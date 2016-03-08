15 Awesome Utility Apps for Android

iOnRoad Augmented Driving ($4.99)

iOnRoad Augmented Driving assists drivers on the road by providing collision warnings, alerts and other data. The app's Visual Radar uses your device's sensors and camera to track your speed and distance of cars in front of you. It then provides audio and visual collision warnings, lane departure and speeding alerts, even when other apps are onscreen. The app also has a provision for recording your drive, as well as taking geotagged snapshots, driving analytics and other data. You will need a good mount for your device that keeps the forward camera clear, and you may want to look up local ordinances on using a smartphone while driving before you use iOnRoad.