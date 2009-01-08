CES Trial By Fire: Hard Drive Demolition
It Begins Mysteriously
CES 2009 starts out mysteriously. After I arrive in Vegas, a strange man calls me, and tells me to meet him outside my hotel. He has a limo waiting. I get inside, and the driver sets off on a route that takes us well off the Las Vegas strip, past all the glitzy hotels, ending up about four miles away from my hotel. On the way, the man snaps photographs of me and the fellow passengers. I began to wonder if we'd be held for ransom...
The Demolition House
We arrive at a luxurious desert-style home. I am the guest of Iosafe, an external storage company that makes intense drive enclosures for consumers as well as rack-mountable NAS and RAID arrays for businesses. They offer "disaster protection plans." Intrigued, I enter the house, which has a sign hanging over the door that reads "Demo-lition."
A Drive Loaded With Proof
Once inside, our host, Iosafe CEO Robb Moore, connects the camera he was using in the car to a laptop. He then connects a bulky external hard drive to the laptop, and makes us watch as he loads the images of us onto the external drive. This is for proof, he tells us. Then, he beckons us outside.
Trial By Water
On a patio filled with bright desert sunlight, Moore attaches a harness to his hard drive. Then, he flings it with all his might to the bottom of a conventional suburban swimming pool.
Big Splash
It turns out that 15 pounds of storage (500GB plus protection) makes a big splash. After a few seconds, a few bubbles filter up to the top of the pool.
Submerged
Moore tells us that his drive could sit under water for days, at up to ten feet deep, but he knows we don't have time for him to prove it. So, he hoists the drive back out of the water after a few minutes.
BBQ'd Gigabytes
Moore hauls the dripping wet drive into an open-faced incinerator pit. On top of it, he places a standard 500GB drive (without an enclosure of any kind) in a tray. Then, he sets it ablaze.
Burn, baby, burn.
Moore leaves the drives in the "oven" for a good five minutes.
A Dry Heat
As you can see on the readout of the thermometer, its friggin' hot in there.
A lovely day for a BBQ
The weather poolside was fine. I may have gone for a swim if not for all the smoke and destruction all around me.
The worst is over.
Finally, Moore ended the component torture.
Simmering
The unprotected drive was clearly toast.
Safety first.
Moore removed his drive from the "oven" with tongs and mitts.
Firefighter Style
Then, he proceeded to hose off the drive so that it would cool down...but it still wasn't cool to the touch. Let me tell you, the smell was horrendous.
Disection
As Moore peeled off the outer layer of the enclosure (he loosened it with screwdrivers), he explained that the enclosure could've withstood more time in the flames (up to 30 minutes, but in a typical house fire, there'd probably not be much fuel left to keep a fire going longer than that around the drive). Moore claimed the drive can withstand heat up to 1,550 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Innards
He opened up the protective brick (which bore a few heat-related scars) to reveal a silver pouch.
Safe and Sound
He snipped open the pouch to reveal the hard drive, a typical 3.5-inch SATA drive.
Quite a Comparison
Compared to the unprotected drive? Looking good.
Disaster Recovery Service
Moore brought the newly naked drive back inside the house, and cooled it off even more with a small fan. As it cooled, he talked about Iosafe's protection plan. The "Disaster Recovery Service," is available to all owners of his drives. Should a disaster (like flood, or hell-fire of any kind--no questions asked) befall one of his customers, they will first get phone support. Then, if that doesn't result in full data recovery, the Iosafe team will take a look at the drive and try to restore it. If that doesn't work, Iosafe will spend $1,000 of its own money through a third party forensic recovery service to try to restore the drive and pull data off of it.
Mounted
Once cooled, Moore mounted the drive and re-connected it to the laptop. The original enclosure used USB 2.0 as a data port. This time, he used a storage dock connected to the the USB 2.0 port.
Recovered
I can testify that Iosafe did not "fake" its demonstration. The original photos from the drive were recovered. While I am convinced that Iosafe does not plan to hold me for ransom, I remain indecisive about whether or not Iosafe's products could contribute to a rash of fewer-consequences insurance scam fires. So much for my conspiracy theories...
So, How Does It Work?
Iosafe patented a few methods for making hard drives nearly indestructible--as in, Black Box from the airplane indestructible. They include "FloSafe" technology which detects dangerous heat levels and automatically closes up the drives breathing vents. This tech manages to keep airflow moving through this drive to disperse heat even when inside the thick insulation brick under the metal enclosure. Another tech trick, which Iosafe calls "endothermic insulation technology," picks up on trapped water molecules, which get released when external temperatures get above 160 degrees. Moore refers to what happens without this technology as "a hard drive EZ Bake Oven." Need more details? You can get some at Iosafe.com, but hey, this stuff is patented...and this young company doesn't seem ready to spill all of its secrets yet.
Is It Worth It?
Moore commented that, when a shopper heads to a store and finds the hard drive aisle, they see bamboo drives, red metal drives, ruggedized drives, and many others. If they saw one on the shelf that said "Flood and Fire proof," and it only cost $20 more (Iosafe's newest drive, the Solo, costs $149 for 500GB and comes in larger sizes as well), why wouldn't they buy it? Well, I can think of one reason: this thing is huge. 11-inches tall by 7.1-inches wide and 5-inches thick. In an age where another recently released 500GB external drive weighs six ounces and is the size of a post-card, who is going to buy the enormous one? I suppose some very responsible smart consumers might. At the very least, businesses who don't need portable storage and can keep theirs in a closet might also buy in. But to average consumers, the ugly factor might, sadly, take precedence over saving family photos.
Backing Up, Like Flossing
For businesses with "mission critical" data to preserve, backing up is crucial and makes sense. But for regular consumers, backing up is like flossing: you know you should do it, but how often do you forget? With the advent of cloud computing, the tedium of backing up (which, yes, can be automated with certain software bundles) has lost some of its stodgy feel. Companies like Iosafe might remind us that Web storage is equally falliable--Google's servers could burn down, I suppose--and then how do you recover your data from so far away? I say that any truly concerned consumer will do both: Invest in some form of failsafe hardware storage (Iosafe might be the best on the market today), and back up online.