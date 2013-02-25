How To: A Quick Guide to Filezilla

Network Test

Once that's done, the Network Connection Wizard will run a quick series of tests in order to test the network settings. If all goes well, your network settings should be properly configured to let Filezilla upload and download files whether in active or passive mode.

That said, the network configuration can easily be a technical bottleneck, especially for less technically inclined users. If trouble is persistent, users may want to check out the active community in the Filezilla forums, as well as the Filezilla wiki's Network Configuration guide and FAQ for more clarifications and help in setting their configuration up.