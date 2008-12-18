Tech Giving Made Easy

Speakal iPig

Speakal.com, $129

By Molly Bergen

The iPig is not just another pretty face, though its adorableness will surely please those who need their music to emanate from something fun. This pint size cutie really packs a punch. We had our doubts about such a tiny speaker, but with its internal subwoofer you can hear this thing all over the house. It even pulled its weight at an outdoor Halloween party. One of iPig’s charms is the Alice in Wonderland-like feature that allows you to turn up the volume by rubbing the iPig’s ears. The pig mouth glows when the speaker is on, which is fine, but when you turn the speakers off via remote the mouth flashes in standby mode and doesn’t turn off. So, unless you can cope with a Cheshire Cat smile flashing at you when you’re trying to go to sleep, you have to get up and flick the switch. But the iPig is the sweetest little speaker set you’ll see this Holiday season. And unlike many cute gimmicks, this pig can really fly.