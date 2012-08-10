15 Apps for Bargain Hunters

Chomp

Another useful tool for finding the right mobile apps, Chomp goes beyond the default way of searching for mobile apps—by their name. Instead of just looking at titles, Chomp automatically understands the functionalities of the different apps it scans and catalogs. So if you'll use the service to look for "puzzle games", it will find brain teasers, instead of just apps with "puzzle" in its name. Chomp has proven so effective that it was acquired by Apple, spelling doom for its Android OS version. Based on informal testing, the service's approach towards finding the right app means it ensures that you'll get the most for your money.