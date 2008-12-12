The 11 Geekiest Gadget Stores

Hammacher Schlemmer

You know this store—it’s all over-priced executive toys sold in airline magazines, right? Yeah, probably. But we managed to find a few things besides nose hair trimmers and fancy alarm clocks—even things we’ve never come across before. How about this $60 “Roll Up Drum Kit?” A little more complex than your average USB gadget, huh? Pull it out of your desk drawer on you coffee break, unfurl it, and practice 70 percussion patterns along to your favorite songs, with eight special effects including cymbals or djembe, and a wide array of tempos. It’ll record and play back your best stuff. Works with XP or Vista.