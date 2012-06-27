Convergence: Highly Connected Multimedia Products

The Vision

Are we there yet? As an industry and market, we’ve been talking about converged lifestyles, in which all of your devices communicate and interact, since the ‘90s. For the most part, the road to convergence is littered with silicon and steel corpses. And while we’re not all the way to complete convergence yet, we’re close. So close you can feel it. What does convergence feel like? Click ahead and take a look.