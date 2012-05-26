16 Awesome DIY Projects We Saw at Maker Faire

Kinect-powered tracking

Kinect has turned out to be an ideal piece of equipment for hardware hackers, and was everywhere at Maker Faire. Here it’s being used to add sensors to the SmartTripod robot, pinpointing a user to follow and film. You can see the overlay of dots on the body of its current target, giving the robot the ability to focus on one person, and to calculate how to aim a camera. It’s not just tracking a body – it can also see where left and right hands are. If you’re using the robot to film a presentation, or a tutorial, it’s important for it to follow just what the presenter is doing, not just where they are. Following the hands makes it easier to automatically track what’s being done, not who is doing it.