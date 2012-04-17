High-Tech Art

Wall Of Sound

This conceptual piece by French sculptor and performance artist Benoit Maubrey was displayed a few months ago at Angers for the Accroche-coeur festival. Named “The Wall of Sound”, the installation takes recycling to the next level - it has a real piece of the Berlin wall that’s clamped into place by 1000 speakers of all different sizes. The point of this piece isn’t exclusively visual though - a telephone line that can be called via a special number links the arrangement of speakers. Once on the line, the caller can hear their voice diffused simultaneously through all of the speakers at once.