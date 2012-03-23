10 Apps for Your Facebook Timeline
Making your personal social network more informative
Let's face it: Facebook Timeline Apps is just the social network's fancy label for the system that other websites use to share information with it. Many of the parent services behind the apps featured here already shared updates through Facebook user profiles. But since we're all about cataloging free apps—no matter what platform they run on—here are 10 Apps for your Facebook Timeline.
Wondering why we're featuring so few apps this time around? When it comes to Facebook Timeline Apps, less is more—especially if you don't want to drive away Facebook contacts with incessant updates.
Pintrest
The current social network flavor of the month, especially for those active on online and creative communities, Pintrest lets people quickly share what they consider interesting, and build customized pinboards to stay on top of a variety of topics. The Timeline App shares all such activity on the user's Facebook profile.
Soundcloud
SoundCloud is a growing community that lets independent musicians, bands, and even professionals with record deals showcase their latest songs, mixes, and even mash-ups. With the Timeline App enabled on Facebook, all uploading, playing, and commenting activities are logged.
The Onion
Any smart-aleck knows of The Onion, a news satire website that specializes in reporting fake and funny stories in a straightforward manner. Readers with the app enabled will automatically share what they read on theonion.com through their Facebook timelines.
GetGlue
GetGlue lets users declare their love for specific entertainment (TV shows, movies, and songs) in exchange for virtual and real-world affirmation (stickers in both cases). These kind of achievements can be shared through Facebook's timeline.
Words With Friends
Words With Friends is quite similar to Scrabble. Players take turns filling up a grid with letters so that they form words, with the end result usually looking like a crossword puzzle. With the Timeline App enabled, Facebook will share a player's Words With Friends scores and achievements.
Rotten Tomatoes by Flixster
Rotten Tomatoes is known for the critical consensus it compiles for movies. But the site also accepts user reviews. Those who write such, populate their Want to See list on the website, and have this Facebook Timeline App enabled will see their work shared with their FB contacts.
Endomondo
Endomondo is social exercise as its best. It's not just about sharing where a workout took place and how long it was, but overall progress as well. The Timeline App facilitates sharing all that with Facebook friends.
LivingSocial
Bought a deal on this popular group-buying site? The Facebook Timeline App will make sure any contacts on the social network will know what was purchased, so that they can join in on the collective buying discount.
Foursquare
Online services like foursquare have made sharing location a social activity. Potential security and safety concerns aside, the foursquare timeline app makes broadcasting current locations very easy on Facebook.
Goodreads
Goodreads celebrates reading, by leting users share what they're reading and what they think of it. The Timeline App makes sharing a user's bibliographical activity through Facebook easy.