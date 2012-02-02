We Don't Have That Here: Gadgets We Discovered in Asia

Zojirushi Tiny Dishwasher

In my house, I love my Zojirushi rice maker. It turns out restaurant-grade rice in a snap! But in Tokyo, I learned about the Zojirushi empire. That company makes many, many devices for the kitchen, and one of them is this adorable dishwasher and dryer. A little more than a foot wide, there is nary a house that wouldn’t be able to accommodate the labor-saver. The “float basket" has an adjustable height, and it has cool hooks to hang a ladle or spatula inside. Seriously, if my suitcase had the space – and we had the right hose hookups – this would have made it back with me.