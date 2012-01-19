Stylish Mice
Dressed For Winter
Young American designer Joey Roth seems to appreciate more than just natural materials and minimalism. After creating a sensationally popular pair of mini ceramic speakers in 2010, he has now come up with a prototype for a mouse that also uses natural materials. The Felt Mouse is made of woolen felt, teak, and aluminum. It’s compatible with MacBook Pro, and wouldn’t look out of place on an old wooden table in the countryside.
A CD Or A Mouse?
This strange, multifaceted object first came on the scene during the 2011 “Spark Concept Design Awards”. This extremely original design, which was made for laptops, is cone-shaped and can be “unfolded” so that it fits into your computer’s CD drive in order to sync with the laptop.
The G-Spot That Sends Emails
No, you’re not seeing things – this mouse, aptly named the G-Spot Mouse, is what it looks like. Ukranian designer Andy Kurovets has created a mouse that combines an undeniable technical finesse with an extremely crude realism. So how should we classify this designer – an ingenious designer or the king of bad taste? We’ll let you be the judge. But in answer to a question we’re sure some of you will have, the G-spot on this, ahem, piece of anatomy sends emails and surfs the web with a simple click.
Recycled Energy
This concept, from Chinese designer Tao Ma, might seem to be pretty impractical, but is actually very astute. It combines a mat for your mouse with an extended “hot plate.” Thanks to the principle of induction, the mat is able to capture the energy created by the movements of the mouse and turn it into heat. Thus, you can keep your coffee hot or heat up your breakfast while sitting at your desk.
Ergonomic?
No, this is not a sculpture from a museum of modern art, but is actually an ergonomic mouse created by Ryo Yoshimi. With the help of researchers and orthopedic doctors, the Adapta has been designed to help avoid muscle fatigue and other such problems from prolonged mouse usage. This design was entered into the James Dyson Awards 2011, the international competition created by the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner.
3 In 1
We understand – sometimes you want a trackpad, and sometimes you want a mouse, but you don’t want to have to deal with all of the equipment needed for both. Free Mouse is here to help: it can be used as a classic trackpad when properly inserted into your laptop, a mouse when disconnected from the computer entirely, and – cherry on the cake – a remote control that lets you control different applications (music, email, video, etc.) from a distance.
For "Bling-Bling” Gamers
Created by the NextOfKin Creatives design studio, Hydra is the next evolution of luxury mice for gamers. It comes with a 24 carat gold-plated removable ballast (removable so that you can modify the weight of the mouse to your liking) and a system of vents in order to ventilate your palm.
Like A Glove
AirMouse, invented and designed by the Canadian Company DeanMark, is supposed to augment the precision and speed of tasks that a normal mouse would do, while also preserving the ligaments in your hand from pain and fatigue. It is composed of a neoprene “skin” which has a 2D sensor fixed onto the palm, and right and left click buttons at the end of the index and middle fingers. It’s also a mouse that can be wiped clean and used with many different keyboards.
A Feminine Touch
Here we go again with our lessons in female anatomy: this mouse, named the iTit, is a new model created by two Iranian designers. Why a breast? Because according to the project’s designers, it combines creates a pleasurable emotional and tactile experience for the user, due in part to the nipple that acts as a mini-joystick.
In A Line of Mice
Created by the Japanese design and architecture studio, Nendo for the Japanese manufacturer Elecom, the Oppopet isn’t really just a “mouse”. It comes in all sorts of different animals from a dolphin to a fox to the inevitable pig. Plus, the latest Oppopet models are completely wireless.
The Art of Folding Applied to a Mouse
Another creation from the Nendo studio for Elecom is the Orime Mouse. As its name might indicate, it takes its inspiration from origami, the art of folding paper. Contrary to most other mice, this mouse offers no curved surfaces, but a succession of unique facets. Despite this, the design studio assures us that it offers unfailing comfort.
Competition Mice
Indian designer, Nitin Mane, presented the Mouse for Men at the LG Cube Competition 2010. Its personalized Oled touch screen reacts to pressure, and to help you gauge when it’s time to take a break, it lets you know the how much heat is being exuded by your hand onto the mouse itself.
There's Something Under The Hood
The X-1 Chameleon from Shogun Bros packs a mouse and a Gamepad into only 115 grams (without the battery). You can transition from one mode to another by simply pressing a button. Available in many colors, Shogun Bros sells the X-1 for about $60.
Catch Me If You Can
We know, we know – you should really take periodic rests when working in front of the computer for long stretches of time. Breaks during work can help prevent developmental problems such as carpal tunnel syndrome that causes tears in your muscles and pain in your arms. It was with this break-taking in mind that Jung-eun Park has created the Run-chy – a mouse that will break free from your hand at regular intervals (scheduled or random), just to remind you that it’s time for a rest.
A Click Against Stress
The Italian designer Patrick Staudt was inspired by stress balls when coming up with this mouse, the PetPad. The squishy part of the mouse permits lets you relieve your muscles during long work sessions. The buttons are situated at the base of the mouse, but they can be activated by lateral pressure.