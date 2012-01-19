Stylish Mice

Catch Me If You Can

We know, we know – you should really take periodic rests when working in front of the computer for long stretches of time. Breaks during work can help prevent developmental problems such as carpal tunnel syndrome that causes tears in your muscles and pain in your arms. It was with this break-taking in mind that Jung-eun Park has created the Run-chy – a mouse that will break free from your hand at regular intervals (scheduled or random), just to remind you that it’s time for a rest.