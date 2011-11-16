Retro-Tech: 20 Products That Flash Back To The Past
Rubik’s Cube Speaker
The completed Rubik’s cube is a symbol of smarts, success, and…sound? This 80s status symbol is cleverly disguised as a secret speaker that connects by USB to your computer, phone, or mp3 player. With the exception of a boom box, it’s the best way to blast your favorite jams from everyone’s favorite decade. Don’t worry -- you’ll never have to worry about someone messing up this 3x3 puzzle because it doesn’t move. Which means you’ll never need to prove yourself even when the perfectly colored sides are taunting you in your sleep. PS It’s been stumping puzzle lovers for decades, but if you’ve always wanted to twist your way to glory check out the official Rubik’s website with videos and guides.
Old-Fashioned iPhone Cases
There’s something super sleuth – and hipster – about concealing your expensive technology under an unsuspecting disguise. These hard-cover cases perform double-duty by protecting your iPhone and also reminding you of the good old days every time you text or a snap a pic. Photography buffs will drool over the old-school camera case while gamers of yesteryear will prefer the Nintendo-inspired flashback controller. Confuse all of your onlookers when you hold this ancient calculator or transistor radio up to your ear on your next call. The photo-realistic images will trick anyone into thinking that your futuristic cell is really a product of the past.
70s and 80s Pop Culture Mimobot Flash Drives
When it comes to “designer” garb, shoes and purses might be the first thing to pop into your mind. But that means you’re not a nerd. Because designer flash drives are what come to my mind. Yes, they do exist. In this case, “designer” means super-awesome pop culture references. These flashback flash drives come in your favorite Star Wars characters including C3PO, Wicket, and Stormtrooper Luke (with some very Bieber hair) plus other childhood favorites like Optimus Prime, Robin, and Hello Kitty. Some of the collectable storage devices are available in capacities as large as 16 GB (for $49.95) or 64GB (for $119.95). I would definitely trust Yoda to protect my data.
80s Boombox Drink Cooler MP3 Speaker
There are certain things in this world you don’t need. This is one of them. However, this worthy splurge will not only make you happy, but it will also keep your drinks fresh! A combination cooler and speaker is the perfect addition to your beach, barbecue, or tailgating repertoire. Usually lugging around a hefty cooler is for suckers, but this design brings a whole new meaning to “cool.” You’ll love setting it on your shoulder and rocking out. Who can resist the boom box design? It’s meant to be flaunted. And the only way a guy with a boom box can get cooler is by being a guy with a boom box with drinks inside. Winning.
Hipstamatic iPhone App
$1.99 at iTunes App Store
Remember those plastic toy cameras of the past? Hipstamatic is like a time machine that turns today’s iPhone pics into prints that look like they were taken by your parents when they were in high school. With different lenses, flashes, and films (some at an additional cost), this iPhone app has zillions of combinations for every pic you take. When you’re done transforming your digital images into dated and dirty relics, you can purchase high quality prints from four inches to 30 inches square at the Hipstamart. If you’re looking for a free photo app, Instagram is it. Offering simple filters and a very involved community of iPhone-ographers, Instagram doesn’t charge for any of its bells and whistles.
iJuke iPod Dock
While most iPod docks are sleek and classy, the iJuke is going for something a little different. It’s everything you love about the 1950s jukebox but in a miniature size, and you don’t need coins to play your favorite tunes. The authentic rock-and-roll design and lighting mixes with modern touches like a remote control and stereo speakers. If you want to make an even bigger statement, Crosely has full-sized digital jukeboxes that give the retro music system a comeback moment. Touch screens and Internet access turn the jukebox of yesterday into a music destination for today at around $3,000 a pop.
Etch A Sketch iPad Case
Twisting the knobs. Shaking the screen. It all seemed so magical back in the day. Oh, how naïve we were. The shiny red plastic is a whole lot more magical when it surrounds the Etch A Sketch of today -- an iPad. While you may have moved on to bigger and better technology, it’s OK to give a nostalgic nod to your humble beginnings with this classic cover. If you’re still a blossoming techie who hasn’t made the big iPad purchase yet, you can buy the case for your iPhone first at a more affordable $25.
Atari Video Game Kit
Classic video game lovers, weep no more. Atari is back and you don’t have to buy it at a garage sale or on eBay. The gigantic console of the 80s has been reduced into the size of its own controller. Thank you, technology of today. The retro Atari joystick is pre-loaded with 10 must-have games including Asteroids, Pong, and Centipede and other goodies like Missile Command and Breakout. The plug-n-play controller only needs 4 AA batteries and a TV. It’s time to show those little kid Wii lovers what video games are really like. Do they even know what a joystick is?
Boombox Laptop Decal
I don’t know if you can recall specifically, but this decal is modeled after the 1981 Panasonic rx-5500 (which you can currently buy on eBay for about $150). Combined with gigantic headphones, you may be the coolest kid in the coffee shop or library when you pop open your laptop and show off this beauty. Available in shades of blue, yellow, or green, this self-adhesive vinyl decal can be ordered to fit any Mac or PC. If you’re feeling left out because your PC doesn’t have an apple glowing from the front, this should more than make up for it.
Postagram Postcards
Free at App Store or Android Market
Someday we’ll tell our grandkids, “Back in the day before emails and texts there were these things called letters. People would handwrite messages to their loved ones and send them in the mail, you know, the postal service. With a stamp. Nevermind.” This iPhone and Android app is hoping to save the postal service by making it easy as one-two-three to send postcards. Snap a pic, type a message, and click send. For only .99 cents (recently reduced from $1.99), a real postcard with your picture on the front and your message on the back will be sent to the mailbox of your choice. If you’d prefer electronic mediums, the $1.99 Cartolina iPhone app sends beautiful e-cards and messages.
Spintronic Portable USB Turntable
If you’re one of those people who collect classic LPs just to display them in record frames on your wall, you might want to think about making this purchase. This turntable not only plays your dusty records, but also converts your favorite records into a digital format that will last forever – scratchy background noise and all. It’s a fairly reasonable price to be able to rock out and save your music, plus it looks super cool. You can even carry it to a friend’s house for a party and teach everyone how to make music with that old school stylus needle. It’s something all music lovers should try once.
RetroFit TV iPod Touch Stand
Everyone’s thought about watching a TV show or a movie while they were bored at work. OK, admit it, you’ve done it. This RetroFit stand for your iPod Touch or iPhone makes this sneaky endeavor even easier. Slip your phone into the cardboard tray, pop up the easel stand, and enjoy the view! Just be sure to casually knock it over if your boss walks by. If you’re not looking to sneak a show in while you’re at work but you just love the “modern” look of the 1950s televisions, this mini cardboard mini replica should satisfy your nostalgia while saving space in your home for more useful technology – like a gigantic 3D flat screen TV.
80s-Style Keyboard in Piano Apprentice App
Piano Apprentice, $99.99 at Ion Audio
I yearn for the glory days of the electronic keyboard, back when it dominated the charts with electropop hits. If you’re also wishing to relive the debatable music of the 1980s, you might have to learn how to play the keyboard yourself. The Piano Apprentice turns your favorite Apple device into a private keyboard instructor. Download the Piano Apprentice app then connect your iPad, iPhone, or iPod Touch to the keyboard dock. The lighted touch-sensitive keys will guide you through the learning process and even attempt to teach you how to read music. Hopefully your repertoire can expand from only the Zelda theme song to tunes that actually require more than one finger.
Classic TV Shows, Free at Hulu
Thank God someone finally realized the true benefits of TV shows on demand – reruns and revivals. What would have happened to great shows like Doogie Howser, MD if we weren’t able to breathe new life into them digitally? Hulu’s free library offers tons of TV classics like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Bewitched. But I was more excited about the prospect of re-watching 80s originals like the entire Denver the Last Dinosaur series as well as He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and She-Ra: Princess of Power. Inspector Gadget and The Super Mario Bros Super Show is there, too. And The Legend of Zelda. If only they’d add Saved by the Bell…
Stereoluxe AM/FM Radio and MP3 Dock
When it comes to docking your iPod or iPhone, you could pick a different product for every day of the year. So why not go with a design that’s truly stood the test of time? This vintage reproduction will never go out of style and it charges your electronic device while it plays your favorite tunes. The glossy teal green finish and radio tuner scream “old school” but in a good way. There’s something classy about blending the old with the new. When you’re talking about technology, you have to recognize where you came from to appreciate where you are.
LEGO Wii Controller
If you’re a competitive Wii player, you need a way to stand out from the crowd. A signature controller to show you’re serious but fun, a record-breaker who also has an appreciation for the past. That’s where the LEGO Wii controller comes in. It covers one of today’s biggest toys with a plastic brick blanket of the past. So realistic it almost looks fake, you won’t have to worry about this controller crumbling to pieces in your time of need. And if that doesn’t excite you enough, there’s also a LEGO Stop Animation Video Camera. You know, so you can make stop animation films with all of your LEGOs.
Wood Camera iPhone 4/4S Case
It’s classy. It’s simple. It’s wood. This is what iPhone cases would have looked like in the olden days, when people actually hand made things like chairs and chests and other impressive pieces of furniture. This case not only looks like an old engraving (FYI they used lasers to engrave this instead – technology!), but it’s also made out of real wood. Walnut -- to be specific -- because it’s sustainable and shiny. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper on the iPhone case scale, go for this retro-chic instant camera iPhone decal for only $6. While not as protective, it saves your phone from scratches and spills all while looking as charming as a Polaroid.
Stereolizer iPad app
There are so many things an iPad can do. It’s like a technological chameleon, changing into anything we want it to be. Including an old school 80s stereo system. The next time you’re playing music on your iPad, think of how much cooler it would be if you could record your favorite songs onto a mix tape, then eject the tape and save it for later. Besides streaming thousands of radio stations, you can also adjust settings with those ridiculous tuners and knobs. Fun! And if you’re more of a record person than a cassette tape person, grab the Vinyl Love iPad app for $2.99 so you can spin LPs and even hear the familiar crackling of an old player.
World’s Smallest Walkie Talkie
After the days of tin cans and strings and before the days of the cell phone, there were gigantic walkie talkies that allowed kids to run far (but not too far) from their friends and still talk to each other. Unless someone’s baby monitor kicked in or you picked up a signal from the fancy neighbors with the cordless phone, it was pure, uninterrupted bliss for secret conversations and plans of attack on younger siblings. Until you ran out of batteries. Even though you can just pick up a cell phone today, there’s something fun about walkie-talkies. Especially the world’s smallest ones. Might be good for a shopping expedition, bar crawl, or upstairs-downstairs communication device for those who are lazy.
Tuned Up iPhone Case and Video Stand
If there were one symbol of a hipster – besides a mustache – it might be a cassette tape. And hipsters love retro chic. But you don’t have to be a hipster to love this iPhone case. It’s for those who miss the days of exchanging mixed tapes with friends and the crisp sounds of clear plastic cases opening and closing. The sturdy silicone cassette tape-inspired cover is comfy and classic. Just like a real cassette tape, it’s complemented with a clear outer case that doubles as a stand for your iPhone. Perfect for watching 80s music videos or your favorite indie films.