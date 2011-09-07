Exploring COD XP LA 2011

COD Elite Pricing

COD Elite has been a flashpoint for many gamers, but more details regarding the paid version were revealed. The $50 yearly price tag not only nets you all of the new COD:E features, but you also get every piece of DLC, or about 12 maps a year. That alone is worth $60 (based on four, $15 map packs per year). And just like that, the paid Elite service just became much more attractive to the hardcore COD crowd.