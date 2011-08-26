Techies Open Up: 11 New Anecdotes About Steve Jobs

Woz -- Interviewed on Bloomberg, Credits 'Atlas Shrugged" As Jobs' Guide

Naturally, the media went to Steve Wozniak for a quote or two. Though the early Apple exec has probably already said all he has to say about his knowledge of Steve Jobs (the two aren't very close anymore), he did offer a few nuggets of wisdom:

- "Jobs always wanted to be an important person." "He wanted to do it by having a company."

- “Steve was very fast thinking and wanted to do things, I wanted to build things. I think Atlas Shrugged was one of his guides in life.”