23 Ways Foursquare Saves You Time and Money

To businesses, Foursquare is like a loyalty rewards card.

And the person who checks in the most wins. Well, more specifically they become “Mayor” of that business. Whoever holds the title is often bestowed with an exclusive special for their elite status. It depends on the business, but the rewards are often good – like 50% off your tab for your entire run as mayor or a free happy hour for you and 10 friends. If you don’t become mayor you can still earn rewards. For example, a local gift shop near me gives 20% off after a fifth check-in.