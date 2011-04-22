Greenwashing: 10 Gadgets That Aren’t So Green

Eco Kettle

The Eco Kettle is one of those gadgets that just seems too obvious to make fun of.

Executive one: Hey, we need to spice up the electric kettle market.

Executive two: Well, why don’t we just slap the word ‘eco’ in front of something?

Executive one: BINGO!

There is, of course, a reason behind all this madness. The EcoKettle claims that people boil water, and most boil more water than they actually end up using. Heating that excess water wastes a lot of energy (a problem). Eco Kettle hopes to provide a solution to those aspiring to a greener cup of tea: a kettle that fills up with water but only boils as much as you select.

So buying a product that’s made in China and shipped across the world is going to make you an eco warrior. At least it has eco in front of its name!