The 10 Most Significant Eco Cars At the Geneva Auto Show
What Motoring Is All About!
Besides the usual flashy updates and new releases, it appears that there is yet another big focus on eco-friendly cars that may define the way of the cars we are driving in the not too distant future.
Most apparent this year is the continued move toward hybrid cars especially from European manufacturers, which have finally caught up with a global trend that began more than 10 years ago. Hybrids aren't so much exotics any more. They are moving into the mainstream. While we have seen many performance hybrids from Europe, we are now seeing a stronger fuel-economy focus. There is even a diesel hybrid that may break the 100 MPG barrier in a realistic driving environment.
2012 Audi Q5 Hybrid
Audi has had one of the most impressive and fuel-efficient diesel engines in Europe for some years, but the manufacturer is somewhat late to the hybrid game.
The Q5 Hybrid, based on the manufacturer's midsize luxury SUV, will play in the same class as the Lexus RX hybrid and debut for a base price of around $43,000, when it arrives in the U.S. in late 2011. The typical model on the dealer lot will have a sticker closer to $50,000, which is comparable to a loaded 3.2 V6 model that starts just under $42,500 and rarely sells for much less than $50,000.
Since we are not getting those fantastic 2.0 liter (143 hp, 170 hp) and 3.0 liter (245 hp) diesels Audi offers for the Q5 in Europe, this is your best bet to drive a Q5 with a higher MPG rating here. This Q5 will use the company's 2.0 liter turbo-4 with 211 hp as well as a 45 hp electric motor for a combined 245 hp. Audi promises a 0-60 mph time of around 7 seconds. The 1.3 kWh battery is good for about 2 miles of range in electric mode with speeds up to 40 mph. The combined fuel efficiency is promised to be in the 36 MPG range.
2012 Mini Cooper SD
2012 Mini Cooper SD
When I travel to Europe, it has become a habit to rent diesel cars, simply because of their fuel efficiency and the ability to finish your trip without handing your savings account over to gas stations. But if you have been in Europe in the past 15 years, then you may also know that there are diesels that are particularly fun to drive and the new Cooper SD may be one of them.
The new Mini Cooper SD packs a 2.0 liter, 143 hp diesel engine that gives the Minis 55 MPG on average. The 0-62 mph time is 8.1 seconds and the top speed is 134 mph. The Cooper SD models will be equipped with brake energy generation, a start/stop knob, a shift point display and electric power steering. You can get this engine in standard Mini, Clubman, Countryman and even Convertible flavors, but don't expect it to be a cheap car: Prices in Germany will start at about $34,000. The Convertible SD will start at a nose-bleed high price of $39,500.
2013 Kia Rio Concept
2013 Kia Rio
It’s not like the third-gen Kia Rio is going to blow your socks off, but when the third generation arrives in the U.S. for the 2013 model year, it will be featuring slimmed down four-cylinder engines with a displacement of 1.1 and 1.3 liters. Turbo-chargers are likely to push the horsepower rating past 130, but give the Rio a 45 MPG (hwy) rating at the very least. Smaller engines are a trend that we will be seeing much more often as a strategy to eliminate gas-guzzling V6 engines, while those turbo-charged four-cylinders are just as responsive as their dying predecessors. Hybrids will remain pricey for some time to come, but these powerful small engines are a viable option for those who either can't or don't want to shell out extra bucks for a hybrid car and can live without the prestige a hybrid delivers to their driveway. Expect more of these small engines to arrives in the next few years.
2013 Volvo V60 Plug-in Hybrid
2013 Volvo V60 Plug-in Hybrid
So we don’t like diesels and we don’t like wagons here in the U.S., yet there is little doubt that this model may be making waves here as well. Why? Simple, it combines a fuel-efficient 2.4 liter, 215 hp diesel engine with a 61 hp electric motor. The top speed is estimated in the 150 mph range. According to Volvo, the car will post a 123 MPG rating. And it’s not just a concept: Volvo wants to offer this car as a production car next year. Prices have not been announced.
Citroen pitched the diesel-hybrid concept a few years ago, but this seems to be the first car that could become the breakthrough car for this hybrid approach, if the price remains in a reasonable range. Of course, there is no word whether we will get this car in the U.S. and we suspect that it won't be making its way across the pond.
Nissan ESFlow
Nissan ESFlow
The ESFlow is a look into the design labs of Nissan and how Nissan envisions the future of the sports car. The vehicle has an electric engine and an aggressively aerodynamic styling that includes a windshield that is stretched in the sides of the car.
Nissan says that the batteries are strong enough to give the car a 142 mile range. The driver and passenger seat are located close to the center of gravity. There is no information, of course, about the production plans for the car, but then we already know that the chances of such a car being built are virtually zilch anyway. That said, we wouldn’t mind to see this shape gracing our streets, which are filled with too many uniform and boring shapes.
2012 Porsche Panamera Hybrid
2012 Porsche Panamera Hybrid
Porsche is using the hybrid Powerplant we know from the Cayenne Hybrid in the not-so-pretty Panamera sedan, which, could make the four-door Porsche an attractive proposition for those looking for a high-performance sedan without having to feel guilty about a ridiculous gas consumption.
The car uses the 333 hp V6 engine Audi uses in its S4 sedan as well as a 34 hp electric engine for a combined rating of 380 hp, which compares to the 300 hp V6 in the regular Panamera and the 400 hp V8 in the Panamera S. What makes this drivetrain interesting is not so much its capability to propel the car at electric power only, but the ability to let the Panamera "sail" at high way speeds - when the electric engine is used to simply maintain a certain level of speed without using the combustion engine.
Don’t expect this to be a generally affordable car. The Panamera Hybrid will start at about $147,000 in Germany. A price tag of about $105,000 here in the U.S. is more realistic when it goes on sale later this year.
Range Rover Diesel Hybrid
Range Rover Diesel Hybrid
It’s just a concept, but we would like to see this diesel hybrid to come to the in the U.S. rather sooner than later. The manufacturer uses its 3.0 liter diesel V6 with 245 hp as well as a electric engine that can move the car by itself. Range Rover did not make any claims about the range of the car, but said that it will get more than 40 MPG. No word on production plans and a possible price.
We may not have heard about a diesel Range Rover here in the U.S., but it is a popular engine choice for both the Range Rover Sport as well as the high-end Range Rover in Europe. With more luxury SUVs being available in the U.S. with diesel engines (Audi Q7, Mercedes ML and GL, BMW X5) there might be a chance that we could see such a Range River on these shores as well.
Rolls-Royce 102EX
Rolls-Royce 102EX
Luxury hybrid sedans are exotics and sales may be limited. However, they are prestigious products that are built on top of the lead of the Lexus LS600h. The latest entries are the BMW Active Hybrid 7 and the Mercedes S400 Hybrid. The ultimate hybrid may come from Rolls-Royce, which will showcase the 102EX, a hybrid concept based on the Phantom sedan. No specs have been revealed, but we would expect BMW technology in this car. Price: The usual - if you have to ask, you can't afford it.
Forspeed Convertible
Forspeed Convertible
A few years ago, there was a fun version of the Smart fortwo: a limited production run (2000 units) of the 2002 Crossblade had no doors and no windshield and cost close to $29,000 with a 70 hp engine. The Forspeed Convertible is reminiscent of the Crossblade, but comes with, you guessed it, an electric engine. Smart asked builder Binz to come up with the design and build the concept car, which has a 40 hp electric motor. It seems as if electric cars will be fun after all, even if we have no idea when the first electric convertible will be available.
Smart has not announced production plans for this eye catching small car.
Jaguar / Bertone B99
Jaguar / Bertone B99
Jaguar enmlisted the help of Bertone to come up with this concept, which appears to be a massive car, but is rather a pitch for a new compact car that would rival the BMW 3-series, Audi A4, Lexus IS and Mercedes C-class. Design is a matter of taste and you could always argue if the retro design that is reminiscent of the old XJ series suits a smaller sedan, but this looks like an interesting new entry in the midsize sport sedan segement.
Bertone not only celebrates its 99th anniversary with this car, there seems to be a good chance that something similar will be surfacing as a new jaguar in the 2013 or 2014 timeframe. Rumors state that the car is developed under the codename X760 at Jaguar. The production model may not get the suicide doors of the show floor car, but there is a good chance that it may get the hybrid drivetrain, which Bertone says is developed just for this car.