The 10 Most Significant Eco Cars At the Geneva Auto Show

Besides the usual flashy updates and new releases, it appears that there is yet another big focus on eco-friendly cars that may define the way of the cars we are driving in the not too distant future.

Most apparent this year is the continued move toward hybrid cars especially from European manufacturers, which have finally caught up with a global trend that began more than 10 years ago. Hybrids aren't so much exotics any more. They are moving into the mainstream. While we have seen many performance hybrids from Europe, we are now seeing a stronger fuel-economy focus. There is even a diesel hybrid that may break the 100 MPG barrier in a realistic driving environment.

2012 Audi Q5 Hybrid

Audi has had one of the most impressive and fuel-efficient diesel engines in Europe for some years, but the manufacturer is somewhat late to the hybrid game.

The Q5 Hybrid, based on the manufacturer's midsize luxury SUV, will play in the same class as the Lexus RX hybrid and debut for a base price of around $43,000, when it arrives in the U.S. in late 2011. The typical model on the dealer lot will have a sticker closer to $50,000, which is comparable to a loaded 3.2 V6 model that starts just under $42,500 and rarely sells for much less than $50,000.

Since we are not getting those fantastic 2.0 liter (143 hp, 170 hp) and 3.0 liter (245 hp) diesels Audi offers for the Q5 in Europe, this is your best bet to drive a Q5 with a higher MPG rating here. This Q5 will use the company's 2.0 liter turbo-4 with 211 hp as well as a 45 hp electric motor for a combined 245 hp. Audi promises a 0-60 mph time of around 7 seconds. The 1.3 kWh battery is good for about 2 miles of range in electric mode with speeds up to 40 mph. The combined fuel efficiency is promised to be in the 36 MPG range.