Tech Gets Retro at CES
Polaroid GL30 Instant Camera
Nothing says "80s photography" like a Polaroid 600 camera. The people behind the modern incarnation of Polaroid have tried to recapture that instant aesthetic with cameras like the Pogo, but none of them had that certain something that made the pictures feel like Polaroids. Now, Lady Gaga introduces the GL30: it actually looks something like an old-fashioned Polaroid camera, with its boxy, tapered shape. It is, of course, a digital camera that also prints 3x4 inch prints using Polaroid's ZINK technology. Pictures can be reviewed on a screen near the viewfinder before they are printed (only 10 blank pictures come in each pack). Best part: you can add in white border around you image to give it that vintage Polaroid look, when printed.
Mimobot Vintage Batman Flash Drive
Forget Christian Bale. This newly minted Mimoco Flash drive Batman hails from 1939, when Batman was but a DC Comic book. The drive will sell for $24.95--but there's no Bruce Wayne under the cap, only a USB plug.
TDK 3-Speaker Boombox
The derogatory retro term of Boombox used to be "ghetto blaster." TDK's 3-Speaker Boombox is anything but. It picks up on all of the highs associated with "luggable" man-on-the-street music machines, and none of the unsavory lows. The solid gold-tone knobs are reminiscent of an era when stereo equipment was heavy, in a very 1970s sort of way. TDK was a brand best known for blank cassette tapes, but the company has re-invented itself to include a line of high-end, audiophile-friendly stereo equipment.
The 3-Speaker Boombox contains a subwoofer in the center, and two driver cones. There are also tweeters built-in. The sound awed us when we gave it a spin. While this stereo is not an iPod dock, it does come with an iPod/iPhone connector that allows the speakers to play music directly through the data cable, rather than via a simple audio jack. There are also ports for connecting electric guitars, so that users can jam right along with the Boombox's tracks. This product will be available in February for $399, though there are other products in TDK's lineup as well--including a turntable, a bookshelf speaker system with small receiver, and a "cubed" version of the Boombox--all with similar retro style cues.
Onkyo M-5000R Amplifier
Remember when all stereo receivers and amplifiers had analog power meters? Onkyo does. For children who grew up watching those meters dance in time to the music, the site of those analog gauges make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside.
Onkyo's new M-5000R does just that, and sells for $2499. You can be sure that the similar version from the 1980s did not have a dynamic power rating of more than 450 watts into 1 ohm.
Victorinox Slim USB Device
Is there a gadget brand more traditional than Victorinox Swiss Army? Its eponymous knife is the reason multi-tasking gadgets today are called "Swiss Army knives," after all. But because many of us fly in airplanes in a post-Sept. 11, 2001 world, we don't often keep these knives on our keychains any more. In that sense, these knives are truly retro. Many of us simply can't carry them.
But the company has changed and adapted. While knives and USB-knife-implement-combos are still available (in various degrees of security and storage space--from 32GB up to 128GB), the company also makes a "flight safe" version, decked out with the familiar shape and logo of the original. It features a corrugated metal casing and come in six colors. Somehow, it feels familiar on my key chain.
Samson Meteor Mic
Are you a podcaster who imagines himself as an old-timey radio announcer from the 1930s? If so, this chrome plated doohickey is the microphone for you. Samson's Meteor connects via USB, and has a 1/8th inch headphone jack. It is iPad compatible.
ION Quick Play Flash
LP-to-USB converter turntables are nothing new--and neither is the aesthetic appreciation of vinyl. However, ION's innovation has distilled the process down to the most simple possible mechanism. Listen to a record, and convert it to Mp3 directly by inserting a USB flash drive into the port and clicking "record."
Fujifilm FinePix X100
Does this camera look like your dad's old Leica? We think so, but it is remarkably lightweight. It may have the nubby texture and metallic dials of an old fashioned camera, but Fujifilm packed the FinePix X100 full of very high end specs: a 12.3MP APS-C sensor, and a hybrid viewfinder that combines the detail and naturalistic information of a true viewfinder with the information about the camera's setting and status displayed within the viewfinder. It also shoots 720p video. The camera will be available in March.
Crosley Retro Radios
While no name, specification, or pricing information is available about these Crosley radios, we couldn't help but admire their craftsmanship.
Crosley iPod Dock and Radio
I'd like to take this basket-like iPod dock and radio on a picnic in 1947.
Crosley CR55 Wall Phone
I don't even have a land line, yet I want one if it means I can have this brushed chrome phone. It has a rotary-shaped dial, but instead of a rotary mechanism, the numbers are buttons. Available now for $59.95.