Tech Gets Retro at CES

The derogatory retro term of Boombox used to be "ghetto blaster." TDK's 3-Speaker Boombox is anything but. It picks up on all of the highs associated with "luggable" man-on-the-street music machines, and none of the unsavory lows. The solid gold-tone knobs are reminiscent of an era when stereo equipment was heavy, in a very 1970s sort of way. TDK was a brand best known for blank cassette tapes, but the company has re-invented itself to include a line of high-end, audiophile-friendly stereo equipment.

The 3-Speaker Boombox contains a subwoofer in the center, and two driver cones. There are also tweeters built-in. The sound awed us when we gave it a spin. While this stereo is not an iPod dock, it does come with an iPod/iPhone connector that allows the speakers to play music directly through the data cable, rather than via a simple audio jack. There are also ports for connecting electric guitars, so that users can jam right along with the Boombox's tracks. This product will be available in February for $399, though there are other products in TDK's lineup as well--including a turntable, a bookshelf speaker system with small receiver, and a "cubed" version of the Boombox--all with similar retro style cues.