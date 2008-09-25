Get the Smartest House on the Block

Even The Cooker Is On The Network

Plenty of ovens have timers, but there aren’t many dishes you want to leave in the oven all day before you cook them. The TMIO Connect Io Intelligent Oven has a built-in refrigerator, so you can put dinner in there at breakfast time and come home to an appetizing smell (rather than food poisoning). It also has a wireless Internet connection, so if you’re running late, you can log in to the oven and change the start time over the Web, or from your cellphone. It even has a double oven, so you can set up dessert as well...