Get Fresh 'n Clean With an Organized PC

Why Get Clean?

A clean start is important for a computer to run at peak efficiency. Too many useless programs and files can cause processes to drag and make finding important documents difficult. Unfortunately, it’s simply not enough to only employ the easy tactics offered in Windows System Tools (defragging, for example.) Before you begin another year of filling your computer with even more useless files and programs, nip this chaos in the bud with these twelve necessary tips for a clutter-free PC. Most take only a few minutes, and should be performed at least every three months to keep your computer updated and running smoothly.