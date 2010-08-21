Tutorial: Facebook Places

Where you at?

Facebook Places lets people share their location with friends, see who else is in the area, and explore new places by monitoring locations where their friends have “checked in.” Sound like it’s just for teenagers? Not quite – other location-based services, like Foursquare and Loopt have been popular with a wide range of users. Facebook Places has the benefit of integrating with…well, Facebook, a much broader social network. This means it could have a big impact on the way you find a dinner spot, track a crush for a casual coincidental meeting, or find that new nail place your friends frequent.

If this all sounds dumb or annoying, you can also shut the whole thing off.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to use Facebook Places!