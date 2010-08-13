Back To School Gear Guide

Win a Laptop, Camera, Media Player or Bag

It’s mid-August, which means millions of students are heading back to school over the next few weeks. From the excited, apprehensive incoming freshman who will be neck-deep in pre-requisite classes to the veteran senior who’s on easy street (except for that pesky 30-page thesis), every college and high school student is looking to equip him or herself with the latest gadgets and electronics. From laptops and computer peripherals to media players, storage and backpacks, our latest back to school tech guide should help equip students for the long semesters and trimesters ahead.

We'll help you get started on your shopping. You can win one of four gadgets featured in this article by entering our contest here. The prizes include an HP G42 notebook, a Nikon Coolpix S4000 camera, a Targus CityGear backpack, and an Archos 3 digital media player. The contest will run from 11pm pacific time on August 12, to 11pm pacific time on August 19. The names of winners will be drawn at random, and you only have to enter once to be eligible for the drawings for each of the four prizes.

Click Here to Win a Laptop, Camera, Media Player or Bag