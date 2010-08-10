Back To School Tech Values For Kids
Talkatoo
Kids forget things, and while notes tucked into the lunch box are a sweet way to remind little Jimmie or Susie that they need to go to Grandma’s house after school, they are more likely to lose the note (or forget they ever read it) than remember what you told them. The clever little Talkatoo is a simple digital memo recorder that appeals to kids. Its 30 seconds of recording time is more than adequate for an important message or a simple “I love you,” and it has unlimited re-recording for an entire year’s worth of daily affirmations.
A nifty lock-out switch can be set to prevent your child from accidentally recording over your urgent memo, and the entire gadget is smaller than an Oreo cookie. Hung around their neck with the included safety-release lanyard, or simply clipped onto a lunchbox or a backpack, the Talkatoo is a novel way to communicate the simple things to children ages 3 and up. It comes in six designs (we dig the Green Monster) and you can choose between a necklace or clip attachment. It’s a mere $17 at the Talkatoo website or Amazon.com
School Zone Software
While we’d like to believe that kids will get all the learning they could possibly need while sitting behind their school desks, many parents have figured out that a little practice at home never hurts (and in some cases, is necessary.) If the thought of your 1st grader peering over cheap workbooks has you wishing for something a bit more motivating, consider the line of educational software solutions from School Zone.
With bundles available for single subjects like Spelling and Math, you can pick the area your child needs the most help in and get started right away. We appreciated that the programs have multiple user modes, allowing for siblings to share a single copy, and the program rewarded each lesson with a rather impressive arcade game. Without a lot of the annoying music and extra “screen clutter” that many programs force on children, it was easy to help our student focus and work through problems without distraction. Our kid tester couldn’t get enough of the basic questions, asking to do them over even after he mastered them.
Both the Math and Spelling bundles offer Windows-compatible CD-ROM discs in one package, and the Spelling program allows additional words to be added to the word lists for learning that is complimentary to classroom work. With a $25 price tag for each bundle, you’ll get your money’s worth after school, on weekends, or whenever school breaks (and your child needs practice.) All products can be viewed at the School Zone website and purchased at Amazon.
Ecogear Earth Series Fjord Messenger Bag
Bags are a big item on every kid’s back-to-school list, but how can a parent decide just “which” bag is the best one for their child? If your choice is influenced by how environmentally-friendly a product is, then the Ecogear line may just be for you! In addition to being affordable (they start around $25), they are super sturdy and can handle being packed full of everything your kids may be dragging to and from a hard day at school.
The Earth Series Fjord Messenger Bag was our favorite, offering a super-light bag with enough pockets and sections to carry a couple of books, pens, random gadgets, and even a netbook. The shoulder strap was comfy, and the entire bag could easily fit into even the smallest school lockers. Extra features that kids will enjoy include a moisture-wicking mesh back panel and the handy Mp3 player pouch with port. Crunchy types will appreciate the material – the bag is made from recycled PET bottles – and all dyes and materials are non-toxic. Small enough for kids as young as 7 to carry comfortably, its sleek silver (or pink) styling is appropriate for tweens and teens, as well. The Fjord is available at Ecogear’s website and Walmart for $24.99.
Samsung USB 2.0 8x DVD Writer External Optical Drive for Mac and PC
Many kids’ first laptops are actually netbooks, lacking the optical drives needed to play DVD’s or install software through CD-ROM discs. While the netbook’s cheaper price tag and smaller size will be a big hit with families, this lack of functionality will prompt parents to look into getting an external drive. The Samsung USB 2.0 8x DVD Writer External Optical Drive for Mac and PC is a great option for all netbooks (and even a dysfunctional desktop), offering a true plug-and-play set up that requires no additional wizards or software.
The drive requires two USB ports, and it can be a bit cumbersome to work around if you are also using external speakers, keyboard, or mouse. The sleek design and very slim profile, however, make it perfect for tucking into a small bag. It played all the DVD’s and CD-ROM discs that we tested, and the speed was more than adequate for our computing needs. Kids as young as 6 can get the hang of plugging in and operating this drive, making it a perfect pairing for that netbook they may be using for homework this year. The Samsung Optical Drive comes in glossy black, white, or blue and is available at Amazon for under $55.
Water Bobble
Kids at school can benefit from replacing sugary drinks with plain old water, but what if accessing a filtered option is difficult? The Water Bobble is an ingenious solution, giving kids practically unlimited refills of water from any clean source (a drinking fountain, for instance) that they can filter as they drink. The sleek design and variety of colors makes it perfect for taking on the go to extracurricular activities or sporting events, and its durable carbon filter is good for 3 months or 300 uses before needing to be replaced.
The water tasted great coming from the bottle (we tried it at several public drinking fountains), and while the bottle’s plastic walls aren’t the sturdiest, they will survive the rough-and-tumble that most kids will give it in a typical school year. Parents can breathe a sigh of relief when giving kids these bottles: they are both made from recycled materials and are BPA free! Keep several on hand for each kid in your family – this eco-friendly and very budget-worthy item runs just $9.95 at the Water Bobble website and comes in a clear body with blue, pink, black, yellow, green, or red filter spout.
The North Face Backpack
Most every middle-school child will be familiar with The North Face products. The rugged and practical product lines have always been popular with teens and adults, and it’s only appropriate that their backpacks be considered a back-to-school essential. The ability to tote many heavy textbooks without undue strain on a student’s back may make its high-end price tag a secondary consideration for parents, especially since the American Chiropractic Association recently endorsed several of the packs.
Features we love include injection molded shoulder straps that help alleviate pressure point strain and improved fit in the back panels (which keep weight off the spine.) They even boast that their shape is suited to fit boys or girls individually! While the bags themselves are pretty heavy, they have the ability to handle the load of several textbooks, being shoved into lockers, and a necessary washing when needed. Our favorite style is the Borealis, which comes in 7 colors for guys and 5 for girls, while sporting a padded laptop sleeve that can fit most 17” models. The bungee cord accent in the front also makes for quick stashing of most anything! The backpacks are available at most retailers and The North Face website, starting at $79.
S2HReplay
While parents hope that their kids are getting in plenty of exercise while at school, the reality often couldn’t be more of the opposite. Kids who get recess usually spend less than 30 minutes engaged in activity, and that’s assuming that they choose an athletic method of play (instead of trading collectible cards or chatting quietly on a bench.) The S2HReplay (Switch 2 Health) is a new kind of incentive for getting kids off their bums and into some physical play.
It acts similar to a pedometer, but tracks all kinds of activity, giving kids a visual indication of how much they’ve moved in a 60-minute time period (broken into three 20-minute intervals). Worn like a watch (it actually tells time), the gadget issues a code as a reward for staying active during the hour. Codes can be entered at the S2H website and banked towards tangible prizes and entries into drawings. (Currently, the smallest prizes include ringtones and $5 gift cards, while enough points could net your student a Wii gaming console.) While no one can guarantee that the prizes and point levels will stay consistent as more people sign up for the free online component, the functionality of the S2HReply alone is probably worth the cost. The accessory can currently be purchased in blue (interchangeable color bands are also available) from the S2H website for $19.95 and can be worn on the left or right wrist.
iSafe Backpack
With schools becoming even stricter about the items that kids can bring onto school property, it may be difficult to feel like your child is equipped with what they need to diffuse a potentially dangerous situation. When approached by bullies or feel threatened by a stranger, your child may find that a new product by iSafe can save the day. This security-enabled backpack may seem like something out of a spy movie, but it’s actually just a good-looking bag with a built-in “rip cord.” Kids who need assistance can pull the cord, and a very loud alarm will go off -- which can scare away predators or divert attention long enough for kids to run away fast!
With all the benefits of a handheld siren, but with no need to remember to pack it (and with less possibility of a teacher confiscation), the iSafe bags are great for all ages – including adults! Various sizes and styles are available at their website for around $60.
Motorola Talkabout MC220R Two-Way Radios
Some kids just aren’t ready for cell phones yet. How do parents get around this fact when they need to stay in touch with them? If you are within 16 miles of your child, the answer may lie in two-way radios! The Motorola Talkabout MC2209 model is small enough to fit into the average child’s hand, but of high-enough quality to get your communications across in inclement weather or areas where cell phones have a weak signal.
Perfect for staying in touch at student activities -- or when you need to let you kid know which one of the 100 minivans waiting outside the school is yours – they offer simple styling to help kids operate them easily. They are water-resistant, so while they wont be guaranteed to survive a plunge in the pool, they will tolerate a sudden change in weather or moisture from a swim bag. We love that they feature 22 channels, each with 38 privacy codes (that’s 839 combinations!) They also impressed us with their 37 hour talk time while using alkaline batteries. The handhelds are available at retailers everywhere and Amazon for $35.
Solar Sound 2 Bluetooth Stereo Speaker
While speakers for an iPod aren’t a back to school necessity, they sure are nice to have. When looking for new and innovative products that your pre-teen will appreciate, the Solar Sound 2 Bluetooth Stereo Speaker fits the bill. In addition to producing great sound for a single speaker bar, it offers wireless connectivity to any Bluetooth phone or Mp3 player supporting the A2DP and AVRCP profiles. (Of course, if you don’t know what this means or your device isn’t compatible, you can plug it in via the headphone jack with no problems.)
It comes with a built-in lithium polymer battery, so you can actually charge it in sunlight via the decent-sized solar panel. (It does take 2-3 times longer this way, however.) Otherwise, just plug it into a wall socket and get immediate sound from your device. We love the sleek black look, compact size, and touch-friendly controls. Pre-teens can enjoy listening in their rooms or while hanging out with friends (although I could see Mom or Dad stealing this one!) Available from online retailers for $99.
BUILT Cases
Kids are constantly leaving their gadgets around for dead, prompting parents to yell and scream that they should “put that stuff away!” Instead of fighting the inevitable, increase the chances of gadget survival with a heavy-duty and attractive case from BUILT. Designed for most any gizmo your kid may own, it helps protect their most precious possessions, both at home – and while away at school.
Whether your kid’s school allows gaming or not, we know your child may try to sneak their portable consoles, anyway. The Hoodie Game Case is perfect for stashing a Nintendo DS console in an overcrowded backpack, and it helps cushion against falls while keeping it clean. We enjoyed the back pocket which is perfect for storing extra games while on the road, and the rigid front panel keeps screens from getting crushed while in transit. We also really dug the Peanut USB Flash Driver Holder, which keeps thumb drives clean and safe, while giving them a stylish home when clipped onto a backpack or belt loop.
Both the Hoodie and the Peanut are available on the BUILT website, with prices starting at just $7.00. Both models come in a standard black color, as well as at least one other more “busy” design. Built to last, they do the job of keeping the stuff you worked really hard to pay for – safe.
PaperMate Biodegradable Pens and Mechanical Pencils
As high tech as our students get each year, there will always be a need for traditional writing utensils. The Papermate Biodegradable Pens and Mechanical Pencils offer the same kind of products kids are used to, but made with more advanced materials. The case of these pens and pencils are actually made from corn-based materials, which can be discarded in a compost pile to break down in a year or so.
While the entire contents of the pens and pencils aren’t completely landfill-friendly (the actual ink wells, springs, and internal “parts” must be thrown away the typical way), it’s a great start for those who want to create less waste – while still getting a good product into their kids’ hands this year. Available at office supply stores and Amazon, they run $7 for a 4-pack of pens and $5 for the pencils.
Bedol Water Alarm Clock
Kids need to get up on time, not withstanding excuses about power outages or run down batteries, of course. The Bedol Water Alarm Clock squashes all reasons why an alarm clock wouldn’t “work” by giving kids a safe and eco-friendly way to keep the time (and their morning class schedule.) Just unscrew the base of the adorable water droplet clock, fill it up with tap water, and put it back together. The digital display instantly appears, letting you set the time in both military and standard modes. Change the water after 6-12 weeks of use, and you never have to worry about losing power or paying for batteries again! The clock has an easy-to-set alarm function, and comes in several eye-catching colors. It is available from the Bedol What’s Next website for $29.
SecuraPAL
Latch-key kids aren’t something we like to think about as being a real concern these days, but unfortunately, they are. Even if you aren’t leaving your child home alone for long stretches after school, you’ll probably want to know that they get there safely each day. The SecuraPAL takes some of the edge off of waiting to find out that your kid has safely reached any agreed-upon destination by sending a text message when the small device (and your child) arrives at a predetermined location. The child can carry the tiny 2 oz. gadget in their backpack or pocket without giving any thought to it, and if they get into a dangerous situation, there is an SOS button. (Pressing the button sends an immediate emergency text to parents with their exact location and turn-by-turn directions.)
Other cool services include Virtual Borders, which is essentially a perimeter that parents can place around an area. When a child leaves the area, the parent will be alerted. Parents can also check in throughout the day on all the child’s past and current locations by accessing the online dashboard. While we hope that some features of the SecuraPAL will never have to be used, you can never be too safe these days. The unit costs $129, and a $25 monthly service fee gets you all the features we mentioned. It may be purchased at the Securatrac website.
Toshiba Satellite T215 Laptop
Netbooks are a hot item for back to school, but finding one that offers superior functionality on a budget can be tricky. That’s why we fell in love with the Toshiba Satellite T215. It is small like most netbooks (though larger than average at 11.6 inches), but gives kids a full-size keyboard with raised keys and a generous-sized touchpad for typing out homework assignments with little trouble. Set-up for this machine is seamless – users are walked through customization of the included Windows 7 OS with easy Q&A type interactions. The screen resolution was impressive, as was the speed (which was more than adequate for installing and using most elementary-level games and applications.) The web cam was optimized for Skype video, but could easily be used for any programs where children would want to communicate.
Other features that went over well with our kid testers included the easy-to-read battery life indicator and the HDMI output (which made it simple to connect to most video displays.) We were also overjoyed that the machine generated very little heat upon use, making it a favorite for those who used lap desks instead of traditional “desks” to do their homework.
As home schools become more popular, households with one laptop per child will become more common. Public schools with limited budgets may begin routinely requiring that families provide their own units, as well. This sturdy and stylish model meets all the needs of a typical student through high school, but is set up for even a large adult to use comfortably. Just one of many in the Satellite line from Toshiba, the T215 packs quite a bit of power for just under $500. Paired with an external optical drive, there’s practically nothing a typical student couldn’t do with this nifty little unit. Available at the Toshiba website.
Stretchy Shapes Rubber Band Bracelets
If you’re not aware of the hottest accessory trend since the slap bracelet, here’s your chance to catch up: All the kids are wearing these rubbery and colorful bracelets in assorted shapes (known as “silly bands”), and schools are having a hard time keeping up with all the buzz. If your kid is “into” the trend, why not help them embrace a tech-savvy personality by checking out the newest offerings from Stretchy Shapes -- specifically, the EMOTICONS pack!
These “solar powered” bracelets actually change color in the sunlight and feature different emoticon designs inspired by the text icons we are all so familiar with (Happy, Winking, and Goofy, for example.) With 20 bracelets per pack, there are enough to trade with friends. These are fun for kids ages 6 and up, and are available at the Stretchy Shapes website and retailers everywhere for $ 5.99.
Good Nite Lite
Adjusting to a new schedule can be really difficult for younger kids. An earlier bedtime doesn’t come easy, and if your kid is becoming a bit owly as a result, it may be time for some gadget intervention. The Good Nite Lite uses a gentle approach towards training for a new routine.
The light features a happy-looking cartoon face that changes from a Moon to a Sun at the programmed "wake-up" time and from a Sun to a Moon at the programmed "bedtime." Parents choose what time is appropriate, and kids as young as four soon learn to get in and out of bed at the right time – even if they can’t read a clock. Because the light turns off in the day, it conserves electricity, making it a set-it-and-forget-it option for busy families. If your kid is waking up at an unholy hour every morning (regardless of when you put them to bed), this gadget may help train them to at least stay put – and prevent waking other family members – until they get their routine down perfectly. The light is $35 at the official Good Nite Lite website.
Star Wars Clone Wars Light-Up Sneakers
What tech fan wouldn’t love a pair of light-up sneakers inspired by the Clone Wars franchise? These shoes are a hot commodity at – who would have guessed? – Payless ShoeSource! A mere $20 will snag a pair of boys’ shoes in sizes Youth 1 to 13.5 (although we’re bummed they don’t come in girls’ sizes.) An affordable way to show your enthusiasm for The Force and a great tool for staying visible when playing or riding bikes after dark, we think most students will find them perfect for that first-day-of-school look. An entire line of Star Wars gear (including hi-tops, sunglasses, and backpacks) is available at the Payless website and Payless outlets everywhere.
JVC Inner Ear Headphone
Designed for older kids who can handle having an earbud placed further inside the ear (and can handle the responsibility of keeping the volume at a safe level), these marshmallow earbuds feature memory foam tips in two sizes. They are a great mid-range offering, giving kids colors that match perfectly with the iPod Nano 5G, and the tangle-free cord is a necessity for kids who tend to jam their accessories into pockets or a backpack. At a low price of $19, they can be purchased from the JVC site or electronics retailers in your area.
My ‘Lil Mouse
Little hands can’t always grasp a standard size mouse, so it’s a good idea to give your student their very own version to do their computing. The My ‘Lil Mouse is smaller than a typical model, and features one single curved button which the child can grip with their entire hand (instead of fumbling around to click the correct button on a 2-button mouse.) The mouse - which comes in either pink or blue - also lights up, letting children know that it’s plugged in and working! With fewer buttons to master, this is a great first mouse for elementary students who need to use a desktop for school (or who find the touchpad on a laptop too confusing.) The My ‘Lil Mouse is available at the official website for $19.99.