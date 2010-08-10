Back To School Tech Values For Kids

School Zone Software

School Zone Software

While we’d like to believe that kids will get all the learning they could possibly need while sitting behind their school desks, many parents have figured out that a little practice at home never hurts (and in some cases, is necessary.) If the thought of your 1st grader peering over cheap workbooks has you wishing for something a bit more motivating, consider the line of educational software solutions from School Zone.

With bundles available for single subjects like Spelling and Math, you can pick the area your child needs the most help in and get started right away. We appreciated that the programs have multiple user modes, allowing for siblings to share a single copy, and the program rewarded each lesson with a rather impressive arcade game. Without a lot of the annoying music and extra “screen clutter” that many programs force on children, it was easy to help our student focus and work through problems without distraction. Our kid tester couldn’t get enough of the basic questions, asking to do them over even after he mastered them.

Both the Math and Spelling bundles offer Windows-compatible CD-ROM discs in one package, and the Spelling program allows additional words to be added to the word lists for learning that is complimentary to classroom work. With a $25 price tag for each bundle, you’ll get your money’s worth after school, on weekends, or whenever school breaks (and your child needs practice.) All products can be viewed at the School Zone website and purchased at Amazon.