19 Actually Great TV Shows You Should Watch Already

You really need to watch these shows already

There aren't enough hours in the day to watch all of the great shows on TV, but that doesn't stop all of your friends, family and the legion of TV critics from repeatedly haranguing you to watch those shows that are too good to miss. While The Sopranos was a seriously hyped show, that's not what we're talking about, as this trend began with the drug-crime drama The Wire, which has still not been seen widely enough for our tastes.

And since this modern golden age of TV has not stopped, we're getting new great picks each month. So, here are the TV shows you need to watch already so you can stop feeling guilty and start joining the conversation. Oh, and for the shows that are active and currently underloved, watch out, it could get canceled before you know it, as just happened with the Marvel series The Gifted.

