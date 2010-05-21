10 Mouse Designs You'll Reach For

The Mouse, Reinvented

Like the six-string guitar, the mouse has remained pretty consistent since its mainstream debut in the early 1980s. Even high-end mice in 2010 follow the same conventions perfected at Xerox PARC: a device that lets users move a pointer around, and buttons that you interact with whatever has your interest. While the technology has made the mouse more effective as a computing must-have, the same basic principles still apply.

But companies, researchers, and concept designers are always eager to reinvent the wheel, sometimes as a creative exercise, or out of a genuine desire for improvement. Many times the results are pretty surprising, and even better, really useful.

Some of the following mice are pretty conventional, and apply unorthodox design to the traditional setup. Others flip the notion of "mouse" on its trackwheeled head. A couple devices shown here aren't even "mice" in the traditional sense, but are still related to our well-established need to point. Here are ten mice you'd want to use.