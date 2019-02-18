Best Toys of Toy Fair 2019

Star Wars Lightsaber Academy

Ten long years ago, my brother and I used to beat each other with lightsabers to see who was the true Jedi master, and while it was the most fun I had when I was a kid, those barbaric times could never define a clear winner (and it mostly resulted in tears). To solve that, Hasbro is launching the Star Wars Lightsaber Academy, which is an interactive battle system that’s hosted through an app. Hasbro’s Lightsaber Academy lightsaber has a built-in accelerometer, barometer and gyroscope which allows the app to register all of your attacks and movements. You can train and fight against one of the five available masters, and you can even fight against a second player (my favorite feature). The Lightsaber Academy will retail for $49.99 and launch sometime in Fall 2019. — Rami Tabari