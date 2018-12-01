3 Reasons to Buy the PlayStation Classic (And 4 Reasons to Skip It)

It's relatively pricey

At $100 for 20 mostly mediocre PlayStation games, a well-built (at least on the outside) micro-console and two controllers, the PlayStation Classic may seem like a decent deal. But it's actually a relatively poor value — and ironically, Sony itself is to blame. See, all PS3 models can play PS1 game discs and run PS1 games downloaded off the PlayStation Store. (PS2 discs, on the other hand, only work in the oldest models.) In other words, the PS3 is the best way to revisit the games that actually made the PlayStation great. As it happens, it's also much better at emulating them, too, and will upscale all titles to a maximum of 1080p — much better than what you get from the PlayStation Classic.GameStop is currently listing refurbished late-model PS3s for $109 — virtually the same price as a PlayStation Classic. You can assuredly do better if you search around on eBay though. However you can get your hands on one, it's our best recommendation for exploring Sony's first console.Credit: Sony