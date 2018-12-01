3 Reasons to Buy the PlayStation Classic (And 4 Reasons to Skip It)
R U ready or not?
The PlayStation Classic has finally arrived, and the response has been, well, mixed. Sony's first stab at a retro console offers a decent enough experience if you're simply looking to get some PlayStation games up and running without digging around for the hardware, discs and a CRT TV. But it's incomplete, with a strange selection of games, shoddy emulation at times and no special features or software options to improve things. It's quite bare bones, overall.That may leave you wondering whether or not it's worth it to plunk down $100 on one of these tiny gray boxes. To answer that question, we've comprised a list of reasons why you should buy and skip Sony's tribute to its 32-bit beginnings.Credit: Tom's Guide
It's adorable
At 45 percent smaller than Sony's original PlayStation design, the PlayStation Classic might just be the cutest little game console we've ever seen. It's slimmer and more compact than Nintendo's SNES Classic, and it's frighteningly accurate to the real hardware. The labels on the buttons, LED light, panel gaps and so on are all exactly as they were back in 1995, just on a smaller scale. Of course the disc lid doesn't open, and the Classic uses USB Type-A for its controller ports. Aside from those modern touches, this is the PlayStation as you remember it, reinvented as the perfect desk toy.Credit: Tom's Guide
It does have (some) good games
We are well aware of the issues surrounding the PlayStation Classic's 20-game roster — more on that later. But for what it's worth, there are a handful of fantastic titles here that truly earn the Classic designation. Final Fantasy VII and Metal Gear Solid, of course, need no introduction. Tekken 3 represented the peak of 3D fighters on the platform, and it's a welcome inclusion. Wild Arms is a beloved JRPG with a western-style cast and setting. Syphon Filter is a cult favorite to those who bothered to give it the time of day after Solid Snake's adventures. And Ridge Racer Type 4 might just be the best racing game on a system full of incredible racers. (Yes, even rivaling Gran Turismo.)Credit: Square Enix
It comes with two controllers
Like Nintendo did with the SNES Classic, Sony smartly included two controllers with the PlayStation Classic. They're not DualShock pads, unfortunately, though the fact that you get a pair of them means you and a friend can easily go toe-to-toe in Tekken 3, immerse yourselves in the addictive gem dropping of Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo and vie for the checkered flag in Ridge Racer Type 4. It'll make you long for the days of local multiplayer again.
Credit: Tom's Guide
The roster is weak
The PlayStation Classic consists of 20 games, and roughly three quarters of them are hard to justify. Titles like Battle Arena Toshinden and Cool Boarders 2 were impressive for their time, but are hardly enjoyable today. Then there are entries from series that would get much better down the line, like Twisted Metal, Resident Evil and Grand Theft Auto. Besides, where are some of the PlayStation's best sellers, like Tomb Raider, Crash and Spyro? Creative rhythm games like PaRappa and Vib-Ribbon? What happened to Street Fighter, Tony Hawk and Wipeout? The PlayStation didn't become one of the most successful consoles of all time without certain significant titles, and most of them didn't make the cut.
Credit: Red Storm Entertainment
The emulation is poor
Given that Sony built the PlayStation Classic, you'd expect it to run the system's 20 games with near-perfect accuracy. However, as soon as you dip into your favorite title, you realize there are issues abound. Some games, like Ridge Racer Type 4, run more slowly than they should, with performance hiccups and odd frame delivery. Others have been ported in their PAL formats, meaning they have a slower refresh rate than gamers in North America would have experienced at the time. Tekken 3 and Battle Arena Toshinden are particularly damaged by that last oversight. And in general, the system outputs a max resolution with 720p with bilinear filtering, which leads to low-quality visuals (even for 32-bit hardware) with ample helpings of blurriness.Credit: Namco
It's extremely bare bones
Making the emulation issues worse, the PlayStation Classic offers no options to adjust picture quality. You can't turn the smoothing off for sharper pixels, and there's no CRT filter like you get on Nintendo's NES and SNES re-releases to remind you of those halcyon days of pre-HD gaming. What you see is literally what you get, so don't expect any clever easter eggs, special content, museum pieces or fan service for PlayStation loyalists — this is as basic as basic gets.Credit: Sony
It's relatively pricey
At $100 for 20 mostly mediocre PlayStation games, a well-built (at least on the outside) micro-console and two controllers, the PlayStation Classic may seem like a decent deal. But it's actually a relatively poor value — and ironically, Sony itself is to blame. See, all PS3 models can play PS1 game discs and run PS1 games downloaded off the PlayStation Store. (PS2 discs, on the other hand, only work in the oldest models.) In other words, the PS3 is the best way to revisit the games that actually made the PlayStation great. As it happens, it's also much better at emulating them, too, and will upscale all titles to a maximum of 1080p — much better than what you get from the PlayStation Classic.GameStop is currently listing refurbished late-model PS3s for $109 — virtually the same price as a PlayStation Classic. You can assuredly do better if you search around on eBay though. However you can get your hands on one, it's our best recommendation for exploring Sony's first console.Credit: Sony