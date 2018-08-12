The 15 Best Capt. Picard Episodes of Star Trek

"The Best of Both Worlds" (Season 3, Episode 26 / Season 4, Episode 1)

Fans consider "The Best of Both Worlds" to be one of the best episodes of any Star Trek series, and for good reason. The Borg finally invade Federation space — but that's only half the problem. In order to communicate with Starfleet more efficiently, the Borg kidnap Picard and assimilate him into their collective as Locutus of Borg. Seeing the normally righteous Picard as a fearsome Borg commander is positively chilling, and Patrick Stewart's performance as a heartless villain is one of his most memorable. After the threat has passed, we also see the toll it's taken on Picard: a quiet and haunting scene, which has profound implications for the rest of the series.

Credit: CBS Broadcasting