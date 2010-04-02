Lean and Green: The Best of Eco-Design

Green Design: Green Bottles

Now that milk cartons have gotten an update, it’s only fair that soda bottles also receive their own green makeover—by making bottles that are square and produced from sugar cane byproducts. The creator says that while plastic bottles are completely recyclable, only about 50% of them actually end up recycled, so making the bottles out of greener materials is necessary to keep them out of landfills.

Also, the redesigned cap is smaller and uses less plastic. When crushed, these bottles shrink to a third their normal size, so popping one in your pocket to carry isn’t a problem. And they’d make great blocks for stacking.