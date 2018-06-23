Best Gadgets to Get in Shape at Home

Bowflex SelectTech 560 dumbbells

Bluetooth-enabled dumbbells might seem like overkill, but Bowflex's SelectTech 560 Dumbbells track your reps and sets and sync them to your smartphone without any work on your part (aside from the heavy lifting, of course). This is useful for those on a weight-training program who need to keep track of their progress. The dumbbells have 16 weight settings, from 5 to 60 pounds, and the app guides you through more than 30 workouts. You can snag a cheap pair of hand weights to tone up at home, but if you're serious about putting on the muscle, these smart dumbbells are worth a look.

Credit: Bowflex