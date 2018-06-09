The Best TV Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon

The Sarah Connor Chronicles

The Terminator franchise has been through a lot, from its low-budget origins to big-budget marvel and a string of mediocre sequels. But the best thing to happen since T2: Judgment Day is definitely the show Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. This is the show that proved to me that there was some life left in the tales of Skynet's time-traveling murder-bots, no matter how horribly the many sequels botched things. With Lena Headey as Sarah Connor, channeling Linda Hamilton's traumatized badass mother, to a young John Connor (Thomas Dekker), and Summer Glau as a reprogrammed guardian Terminator sent back from the future, the show followed the trials of a broken family, showing Sarah Connor as a single mother trying to raise her son to save the world.

Ultimately, the show was killed off due to a combination of low ratings and Warner Brother's desire to avoid confusing audiences with Terminator Salvation's 2009 theatrical release. The show ended after it’s second season, in the middle of a cliffhanger that was never resolved. It's no exaggeration to say that I'd happily trade the last three Terminator movies for even an abbreviated third season of the show that never got to wrap up those loose ends. — Brian Westover

Credit: Everett Collection