The Best (and Worst) Things Announced at Google I/O

Winner: Android P's Digital Health Feature

Most addition to Android focus on helping you get more out of your phone, but the new Digital Health tool wants to make sure you’re doing less — or at least to make sure that the time you’re spending staring at a phone screen is meaningful. Some of that boils down to more information about how you’re spending time on your phone, from the number of times you’ve unlocked it to the time you’ve spent on assorted apps.

But other Digital Health tools are aimed at getting you to look up from your screen. You can set time limits on how long you’re allowed to use things like Twitter or Instagram, while an improved Do Not Disturb feature — called Shush — makes sure you won’t be bothered by incoming notifications when you place your phone screen-down. Wind Down mode will even gray out your screen at night to discourage you from staring at your phone into the wee small hours of the morning. (Image Credit: Google)