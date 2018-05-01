Here's the 10 Biggest Things Facebook Announced at F8

Facebook's New Dating Tool

One Facebook executive joked that it was widely assumed within the company more than a dozen years ago that a dating tool would be the next thing coming to Facebook. Well, the future is now, with Facebook planning a beta test later this year. But since Facebook says it was inspired to add this feature based on hearing from people who first met their spouses on Facebook, don't expect a Tinder knockoff. Instead, Facebook says its dating service is going to be focused on encouraging meaningful interactions with people who share your interests and passions.To that end, the new dating app will suggest groups and events based on your interests and location. Join a group or unlock an event, and you'll be introduced to other people whose profile matches yours. To satisfy privacy and safety concerns, the text messaging in the dating feature will be independent of apps like Messenger and WhatsApp, and none of your dating activity will be visible to your friends in your News Feed. We're waiting to here more details on how the dating tool will work, but given its reach, Facebook figures to be a formidable force in the world of online dating.

Image Credit: Facebook

MORE: Best Dating Apps