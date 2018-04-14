Every God of War Game, Ranked

God of War: Ascension

As the PlayStation 3's last proper entry in the God of War family, Ascension doesn't quite get the same love as its predecessors. This prequel takes place before the events of the original God of War. The game follows Kratos as he struggles to break free from Ares' control and to stop the original god of war from laying siege to Olympus. The combat and presentation on this entry in the series were as strong as ever, and the boss battles were just as memorable as in any other God of War game. However, the story was a bit hamstrung by the attempt to wedge it into a particular time period, and the multiplayer mode was an unnecessary inclusion that didn't live up to the solo game.

Credit: Sony