The 8 Weirdest Smartphones You Can’t Buy Yet

The Wildest Phones of Mobile World Congress

BARCELONA — Mobile World Congress is where the biggest smartphone companies come to announce their premium flagships. Here’s looking at you, Galaxy S9.

But it’s also a chance for smaller companies to show off phones that may never make it to the U.S. Some of these devices are already on sale in Europe but are still waiting to make their way over to the States. Others aren’t quite ready for primetime, like a concept handset (the Vivo Apex, pictured) designed purely to showcase the tech inside. Here are eight of the most bizarre phones you won’t be able to get your hands on anytime soon — if ever.

Image Credit: Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty