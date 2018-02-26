MWC 2018 Top Stories: Galaxy S9 and Lots More
It's all happening
Mobile World Congress is just starting in Barcelona, Spain, but we've already seen a ton of major products announced. From Samsung's Galaxy S9 to Nokia's flagship competitor and its retro-cool banana phone, this show has the widest range of handsets imaginable.
That's not all, as we've also seen ZTE and Huawei place their best feet forward in budget phones and laptops. Oh, and if you're here for all the S9 news you can find, we've also examined its intriguing new dual-aperture cameras and found the best Galaxy S9 deals.
The Galaxy S9 is finally here
Samsung finally revealed the Galaxy S9, but don't let its familiar looks fool you into thinking that this is a warmed-over S8. Not only does the S9 feature an updated Snapdragon 845 processor, but it's Super Speed Dual-Pixel camera offers much better low-light performance and and an impressive Super Slow-Mo video mode. Bixby is now smarter, too, with some nifty AR tricks up its sleeve. This smartphone can also double as your PC, thanks to the new Dex Pad.
MORE: Galaxy S9 Hands-On: A Big Camera Leap (with One Stumble)
The S9's impressive cameras
The biggest news in the Galaxy S9 is its camera, so we've gone in-depth into the lenses to show exactly what's changed. From improved photography in low-lit situations to the first smartphone cameras with adjustable aperture to even-slower-slow-mo and Samsung's AR Emoji, there's more than meets the eye to these shooters.
So, where should you buy the S9?
Where you buy the S9 can make all the difference. We've noticed that the S9 costs between $720 and $800, depending on how you purchase the handset. The larger S9+, though, can cost as much as $930, and as little as $840, so it pays to shop around.
MORE: The Best Galaxy S9 Price? It's From Samsung or T-Mobile
Nokia's wide world of phones
Nokia's announced a ton of new phones, including the Nokia 8 Sirocco, which bears an edge-to-edge screen that reminds us of other flagship devices from LG, Samsung and Apple. There's also more-affordable Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 6, with features Bothie mode, which lets you take a photo that stacks images from the front and rear cameras. But that's not all we saw from Nokia …
This phone is bananas
Whether you call it a "banana phone" or a "candybar slider," the Nokia 8110 4G will make you rub your eyes and ask "what year is it?" Oh, and it's not without apps either, as you can get your Gmail, Google Maps and Outlook on this handset. And yes, 90's kids: it's also got Snake.
Credit: Caitlin McGarry/Tom's Guide
High-end features, on a budget phone
The 5.7-inch ZTE Blade V9 continues ZTE's propensity for packing features most people pay top dollar for into a budget phone. That includes dual rear cameras and a fantastic aluminum design that's both smooth and grippy.
MORE: ZTE Blade V9 Hands-On: Flagship Features for Budget Buyers
Sony's pair of Xperia XZ2 phones
Sony launched two Xperia smartphones that (kinda) follow the trend of slimming bezels, with the left and right sides narrowing, while the top and bottom stay chunky. While the Xperia XZ2 features wireless charging, the smaller 5-inch XZ2 Compact is the breakout star in the making.
Sony's latest headphones help you stay aware of your surroundings
Sony's also entered the world of augmented headphones with the Xperia Ear Duo, which allow you to listen to both your tunes and the world around you. This way, cyclists and runners can hear nearby cars, as well as other sounds that help them stay safe. And the Ear Duo automatically adjusts the noise from the outside world, so it doesn't overshadow what you're listening to.
Pop goes the secret webcam key
The 14-inch Huawei MateBook X Pro offers remarkably thin bezels, a super-bright touch screen display and speedy 8th-Gen Intel processors. But that's not the biggest story with this machine, which is clearly trying to compete with Apple's MacBook Pro. Not only does it offer physical function keys (no Touch Bar here), but it hides its webcam inside of a key that sits between the F6 and F7 keys. While this is a great move for privacy, it also means you'll be showing your chin and the underside of your face every time you need to Skype.
MORE: Huawei MateBook X Pro Hands-On: More Than a MacBook Pro Clone
Lenovo adds Alexa to Yoga line, launches new Chromebooks
Lenovo unveiled a lot of laptops at MWC, starting with new, Alexa-enabled versions of its 13-inch and 15-inch Yoga 730 2-in-1s. The more-affordable Flex 14 is also getting Alexa, and it will ship with Lenovo's Active Pen 2 stylus. Also, Lenovo launched three Chromebooks (the Lenovo 100e, 300e and 500e), which feature durable, spill-proof designs with reinforced ports and anchored keys that won’t pop out.
MORE: Lenovo's New Yoga 2-in-1s Are Thinner, Lighter and Talk to Alexa
MORE: Hands-On with Lenovo's Chromebooks: Built to Last and Inspire
Alcatel put dual camera rigs on the front of the phone
Alcatel unveiled a ton of new smartphones at MWC, and the star of the lineup is the sub-$300 Alcatel 5. This phone is definitely for the selfie-shooters among us, as its dual front-facing lenses automatically switches between Portrait mode and group photography, depending on how many faces it identifies. Also, the Alcatel 3 Series line features multiple handsets with dual rear cameras.
MORE: Alcatel Revamps Its Smartphones with Supersized Screens