MWC 2018 Top Stories: Galaxy S9 and Lots More

It's all happening

Mobile World Congress is just starting in Barcelona, Spain, but we've already seen a ton of major products announced. From Samsung's Galaxy S9 to Nokia's flagship competitor and its retro-cool banana phone, this show has the widest range of handsets imaginable.

That's not all, as we've also seen ZTE and Huawei place their best feet forward in budget phones and laptops. Oh, and if you're here for all the S9 news you can find, we've also examined its intriguing new dual-aperture cameras and found the best Galaxy S9 deals.