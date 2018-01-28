Catch Up Before Infinity War: 8 Must-See Marvel Films

So many superheroes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which began with 2008's Iron Man and will, presumably, end sometime around the heat death of the universe, is a massive beast. To fully catch up with the 10-year-old franchise, you'd need to watch 17 movies and 17 seasons of TV. If you sat down and went through all of it start to finish, without breaks, it'd take you about a full workweek, and no one's got time for that.

If you want to get caught up before Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, here's what you should watch — and what you can skip. Just be sure to stick around after the credits for each film.

Credit: Marvel Studios