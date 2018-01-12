10 Weird Wearable Gadgets That Will Change Your Life in 2018

Wearables grow up

LAS VEGAS — Wearable devices are finally growing more sophisticated than the dime-a-dozen fitness trackers we’ve seen in the last few years. Sensors are becoming more capable each year, and now we’re seeing gadgets that are essentially wearable medical devices.

Fitness-tracking has moved from the wrist to the rest of the body, with smart shoes, clothing and glasses that analyze your workouts.

We saw a slew of cutting-edge wearables at CES. Here are 10 that could make a huge difference in your life this year.Credit: Tom's Guide