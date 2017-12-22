15 Must-Have Accessories for Your Holiday Gadgets
The Gear You Need for Your New Device
Whether you're buying a new gadget for yourself, finding one under the tree or giving one as a gift, there are a slew of accessories you need to get everything working smoothly. These are the must-have wires, cases, cables and other gear you need to make the most of a new device.
If you're trying to buy one of these accessories and receive it before Christmas, most of these can be ordered using Amazon Prime two-day shipping.
Lead Image Credit: ouh_desire / Shutterstock
Samsung 128GB microSD Card
Many modern Android phones, including the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8, allow you to expand your storage by inserting a microSD card. Getting a 128GB card provides the best balance between price and capacity.
If money is tight, you can save several dollars by going for a 64GB card, which should cost under $20.
Orzly Nintendo Switch Case
Unlike the PlayStation 4 and XBox One, the Nintendo Switch is made to accompany you on your journeys. This highly-rated, hardshell case has plenty of room for your Switch, Joycons, cartridges and wires.
Mounting Dream MD2377 TV Stand
So you just a got a huge new TV, but where do you put it? On the wall, of course. This popular TV mount will hold an up-to-55-inch TV and lets you change the viewing angle. Over 4,000 Amazon customers gave this device an average rating of 5 stars.
Jackery Bar 6,000 mAh Power Bank
No matter how good its battery life, your new phone will occasionally run out of juice at just the wrong time. That's why everyone needs to carry a portable power bank.
This Jackery Power Bank is extremely light, colorful and has 6,000 mAh of energy, which is enough to charge an iPhone two or three times.
Lightning Port to 3.5mm Adapter
Every iPhone since the iPhone 7 has shipped without a 3.5mm headphone jack. While they come with dongles, it's easy to lose them and they can also break.
This affordable adapter has both a headphone jack and a Lightning pass-through so you can charge while you listen.
Apple iPhone X Leather Case
If you just got a new phone, the first thing you need is a case to protect it. Which case you should get really depends on which model of phone you have and your budget. For the iPhone X, we love this saddle leather case, but also check out our list of top cases for the iPhone X, iPhone 8, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Note 8.
AmazonBasics 6-Foot HDMI Cable
Whether you just got a gaming console, a new TV or a Blu-ray player, you'll need an HDMI cable for video input or output. This 6-foot, AmazonBasics HDMI cable is affordable and reliable.
Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker
If you get a new Echo Dot, you're going to need a speaker to go with it and the Anker SoundCore is our favorite sub-$50 option. This Bluetooth speaker boasts a full day of endurance and comes in your choice of red, blue or black.
It's also a good choice for playing music from your phone, tablet or laptop.
$25 XBox Gift Card
If you're gifting someone a new XBox (or you just got one), it won't be any fun without games to play. This $25 XBox credit should be enough to get at least one good title.
USB Type-C to 3.5mm Audio Adapters (2 pack)
If you've got a Google Pixel 2 or a Motorola Z series phone, then you have no 3.5mm audio jack to attach wired headphones. The phone probably came with an adapter, but those are really easy to lose. This two pack of USB-C to 3.5mm wires will give you adapters to spare so you can even leave them attached to multiple sets of headphones.
Logitech Harmony 350 Universal Remote
Your new TV, Blu-ray player or streaming box only came with one remote and it may not even control your other devices. A universal remote, such as the Harmony 350, lets you control every part of your entertainment center from one place.
Microsoft XBox One Controller
Both the PlayStation 4 and XBox One come with only a single controller in the box. If you plan to play games with friends and family -- and who doesn't -- you'll need a second unit. While you can get fancier controllers or cheaper clones, the standard Microsoft wireless controller gives you the best performance for the money.
Speck Presidio Grip Case for Galaxy S8
If your new phone is a Galaxy S8, this is the affordable case to get. The Speck Presidio starts at under $20 and gives your phone a great, rubberized texture that makes it easy to hold onto.
Maxboost iPhone 8 / iPhone 7 Screen Protector
Many phone cases do a great job of keeping your phone body safe from falls, but most won't do much to keep the screen itself from being scratched (or possibly even shattered). Get a tempered-glass screen protector like this one to keep the display intact.
$20 PlayStation Gift Card
When you give someone a new PlayStation 4, you need to provide them with the means to get some games too. This $20 store credit will get your friend or relative started on the right track.